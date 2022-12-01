Read full article on original website
Video: Huge Brakeless Dirt Jump Sends
Paweł Stachak is a creative Polish rider. Some people call him 'The Barspin King' and they have a good reason for that. Before the era of hydraulic gyros he's been riding brakeless - just to have a possibility to spin his bars round and round as many times as he wanted.
Video: Back to the Basics - Episode 3 - Judgement Free Zone
As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
This Field Test takes us back to a drier and much warmer time of the year when fall may have arrived but maybe just hadn't quite made it to Whistler yet. Late September saw Mike Kazimer, Matt Beer, myself, and our tireless video team head to the world's most famous bike park... to ride trail bikes. I realize that might sound strange, but we kept it to (mostly) appropriate terrain and also spent a ton of time on trails outside of the park, which are even better but you didn't hear that from me.
Video: A Love Letter to Autumn in 'August Falls'
Last winter, I went through a pretty serious bike withdrawal. There's something to be said about not being able to do the thing you want to do that just makes you really want to do the thing. This also happens to be the state of mind where I'm the most inspired and creative. So, I started thinking about all the videos I wanted to make over the next year. No matter what I did, I kept coming back to a really straightforward concept: two friends, ripping a trail at sunset, filmed predominantly with a cable cam, set to a throwback tune that would get people stoked to ride their bikes.
Video: Morgane Such Rides France's Black Hills in 'New Horizons'
After focusing on racing for most of her life, Morgane decided to try one of the most famous freeride zones in the world: the Black Hills / terres noires in France. It is the place where most of the best freeriders in the world go at least once in their life! She had wanted to ride this line for years after watching her friends do it, but she was always too intimidated when she got to the top. After this year‘s races, she got around to finally doing what she‘s always wanted to do. In the sixteenth episode of WYOC, you can watch Morgane venture over the edge.
Video: Uncovering the History of Torridon's Remote Trails in 'The Last Flight'
Torridon is a name synonymous with great riding and hospitality to match. Here, the mountains are over 1000m tall and loom over extensively deep sea lochs. The Ice Age made its mark here long ago and helped to create this beautiful yet rugged landscape. A hard glance at crash sites...
Video: Down Days with Yoann Barelli
Basing our company in Whistler has its perks; perhaps the biggest is the lift-accessed riding available to our staff. Our proximity to one of the world’s largest mountain bike parks has generated quite a hefty amount of riding talent from the team machining our parts at North Shore Billet.
Enter To Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
• 35mm chassis with a focused all-mountain mindset - satisfyingly stiff, efficient, and designed to eliminate as much weight as possible. • Charger 3 features an all-new Internal Floating Piston (IFP) design that offers more consistency through the stroke and truly independent adjustments that reduce harshness and increase control without any “cross-talk”. Featuring High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, and a revamped Low Speed Rebound.
