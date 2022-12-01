Read full article on original website
Fox Factory Invests $1 Million in First Year of Trail Trust
Fox Factory created Trail Trust in November 2021 to become a new kind of champion – one that leads the way in delivering sustainable adventure to everyone. In just one year, Fox Factory has donated over $1 million to more than 70 nonprofit organizations across seven countries worldwide. “As...
Video: Huge Brakeless Dirt Jump Sends
Paweł Stachak is a creative Polish rider. Some people call him 'The Barspin King' and they have a good reason for that. Before the era of hydraulic gyros he's been riding brakeless - just to have a possibility to spin his bars round and round as many times as he wanted.
Video: Back to the Basics - Episode 3 - Judgement Free Zone
As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Video: Morgane Such Rides France's Black Hills in 'New Horizons'
After focusing on racing for most of her life, Morgane decided to try one of the most famous freeride zones in the world: the Black Hills / terres noires in France. It is the place where most of the best freeriders in the world go at least once in their life! She had wanted to ride this line for years after watching her friends do it, but she was always too intimidated when she got to the top. After this year‘s races, she got around to finally doing what she‘s always wanted to do. In the sixteenth episode of WYOC, you can watch Morgane venture over the edge.
Enter To Win a Park Tool Work Stand - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The Park Tool PCS-10.3 is a full-featured bicycle work stand designed and built for the home mechanic. Includes Park Tool's tried and true cam-actuated micro-adjustable clamp design for quick one-handed entry and exit, as well as a quick-release height adjustment lever for easy, secure adjustment. Features 18" (46 cm) of height adjustment and 360 degrees of clamp rotation, positioning all parts of the bike within reach for any mechanic whether seated or standing.
Video: Uncovering the History of Torridon's Remote Trails in 'The Last Flight'
Torridon is a name synonymous with great riding and hospitality to match. Here, the mountains are over 1000m tall and loom over extensively deep sea lochs. The Ice Age made its mark here long ago and helped to create this beautiful yet rugged landscape. A hard glance at crash sites...
Enter To Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
• 35mm chassis with a focused all-mountain mindset - satisfyingly stiff, efficient, and designed to eliminate as much weight as possible. • Charger 3 features an all-new Internal Floating Piston (IFP) design that offers more consistency through the stroke and truly independent adjustments that reduce harshness and increase control without any “cross-talk”. Featuring High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, and a revamped Low Speed Rebound.
