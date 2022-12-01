After focusing on racing for most of her life, Morgane decided to try one of the most famous freeride zones in the world: the Black Hills / terres noires in France. It is the place where most of the best freeriders in the world go at least once in their life! She had wanted to ride this line for years after watching her friends do it, but she was always too intimidated when she got to the top. After this year‘s races, she got around to finally doing what she‘s always wanted to do. In the sixteenth episode of WYOC, you can watch Morgane venture over the edge.

2 DAYS AGO