ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
WRAL

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, driver hit Durham deputy's car in chase

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A bicyclist died Sunday night hours after a hit-and-run crash on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham. Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site around 11:30 a.m. after a driver crashed into a bike then hit a deputy's cruiser. Deputies said the...
WRAL News

Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy