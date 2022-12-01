Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart
DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest suspect faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
North Carolina man crashes into bicyclist, then hits deputy’s car during chase; 3 taken to hospital
The driver of a black Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed hit a bicyclist and then kept going -- fleeing east on N.C. 98 toward Wake County, said the news release.
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
Suspect charged in killing of mother of 4, man in Rocky Mount makes court appearance
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing two people in a car in Rocky Mount made his first court appearance Monday to hear the charges against him. Eric Coley was arrested over the weekend in the killings of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The...
1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
Driver with long history of DWI convictions is suspect in cyclist's hit-and-run death
DURHAM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man with dozens of previous DWI charges was "grossly impaired" and speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist on Sunday on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham, prosecutors said in a bond hearing Monday morning. Blake Nichols Grady allegedly hit the cyclist around 11:30...
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
Family speaks out after North Carolina Home Depot worker dies from injuries in shoplifting, police say; officers still seek suspect
Earlier this week, Yovone said she shared a final moment with her husband, Gary Rasor, to say goodbye.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, driver hit Durham deputy's car in chase
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A bicyclist died Sunday night hours after a hit-and-run crash on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham. Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site around 11:30 a.m. after a driver crashed into a bike then hit a deputy's cruiser. Deputies said the...
Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
