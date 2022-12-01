Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager’s daughter sentenced to jail time after pointing shotgun at neighbors
A Villager’s daughter has been sentenced to six months in jail after pointing a shotgun at neighbors in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Heather Lynn Saunders, 35, was sentenced last week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was given credit for 22 days already served in jail and and has been placed on probation for four years.
alachuachronicle.com
K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
YAHOO!
Report: Outlaws Motorcycle Club biker who ran out of gas when fleeing now faces new charges
An Outlaws Motorcycle Club member who was arrested during Biketoberfest when his motorcycle ran out of gas as deputies said he tried to flee from traffic stops is in more trouble. He was recently accused of grinding down identification numbers on the motorcycle’s engine and transmission, according to the Flagler...
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being found passed out behind wheel of car near Ocala intersection
A 43-year-old man who passed out behind the steering wheel of a car near an Ocala intersection was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after fentanyl and marijuana were found in his possession. On Thursday, December 1, shortly after 4:10 p.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the area...
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested for voyeurism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he installed a spy camera in a teen’s bedroom. Shawn Poole, 54, is facing charges of voyeurism and failing to report child abuse or neglect. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he lives in a...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, November 30
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
mycbs4.com
Trenton man pleads guilty to molesting four-year-old child
A Trenton will serve 20-years in prison for molesting a child, the Levy County Sheriff's Office announced. Detectives arrested James Sapp over the summer. when he was accused of molesting a four-year-old and recording it. Sapp accepted a plea to spend 20-years in prison and register as a sex offender...
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
WCJB
Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
WCJB
Driver crashes into car stopped by Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, hurting multiple people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the dramatic video of a vehicle crashing into a vehicle during a traffic stop will encourage other drivers to move over. The sheriff’s office released dash camera video from last Saturday of a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 484,...
WCJB
Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving. Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave. They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After...
click orlando
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville. According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating probation
A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating her probation. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. Chandler was sentenced Nov. 17 to...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 missing and endangered kids from Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants the public to keep an eye out for two missing and endangered children. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen on Monday at 18711 SE 93rd Place. The sheriff's office says they may have been picked up...
villages-news.com
Woman allegedly walks out of Home Depot with power tool tucked in her purse
A woman was arrested after allegedly walking out of Home Depot with a power tool tucked in her purse. Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, who is homeless, entered the Home Depot store at about 1 p.m. Saturday and selected a DeWalt multi-tool kit valued at $149, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She placed the kit in her shopping cart and headed for the paint department where she covered the tool kit with a tarp. She removed the tool, battery and battery charger, placing them in her purse. She discarded the packaging and the tool bag.
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
