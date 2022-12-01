PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body was found in downtown Phoenix with severe burns late Thursday afternoon, according to police. Sgt. Brian Bower says that an officer first spotted smoke from an apparent fire that was burning near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street, just south of Jefferson Street, around 3 p.m. As the fire was put out, they discovered the body of a man severely burned. Phoenix fire paramedics say the man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the fire and the man’s death, but no other information has been released.

3 DAYS AGO