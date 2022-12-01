Read full article on original website
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reward increased for information on unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school.
3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
Fry’s worker in Mesa accused of stabbing employee after feeling ‘disrespected’
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Mesa after he allegedly stabbed a grocery store coworker he felt disrespected him last month, authorities said. Henry Mcleod, 37, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges of aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Man’s body found burned in downtown Phoenix, detectives ask for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body was found in downtown Phoenix with severe burns late Thursday afternoon, according to police. Sgt. Brian Bower says that an officer first spotted smoke from an apparent fire that was burning near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street, just south of Jefferson Street, around 3 p.m. As the fire was put out, they discovered the body of a man severely burned. Phoenix fire paramedics say the man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the fire and the man’s death, but no other information has been released.
Udderly chaotic: Multiple cows broke free from trailer after crash in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Multiple cows broke free from a trailer after a crash on the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale, Arizona, Friday morning, after a crash involving the trailer. The vehicle crashed into the median near Maryland Avenue on Loop 101 in Glendale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said, according to KSAZ. That was when the gate to the trailer opened and the cows were freed.
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
Cosmetic doctor found dead, man catches fire at a hospital and a cruise ship death: this week's top stories
This week's top stories included the wife of a former Power Ranger confirming his cause of death, a woman whose husband caught fire at the hospital and died, and a cosmetic doctor who reportedly assaulted his patients being found dead in a ditch. A majority of these stories are national except for a deadly shooting in Phoenix.
