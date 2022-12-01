ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency

After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
FanSided

Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings

What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
CBS Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame vote: Analyzing chances of Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, more on Contemporary Era ballot

When most people think about the vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame, we think about the BBWAA vote where there are hundreds of writers and the players need to get 75 percent of the vote. It's what gets the most coverage because media members write about their own votes and most give their rationale, plus, it's the quickest and easiest way for most players to get in. I've already done a breakdown of 10 things to know on this year's ballot, but we won't know the results until mid-January.
InsideTheRangers

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. While not a free-agent signing, the Milwaukee Brewers moved second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong hit...

