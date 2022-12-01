Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge removes "New York" from his Instagram bio
It's that time of year once again, should SF Giants fans be excited that Aaron Judge removed New York from his social media bio?
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
He's been named an All-Star twice in his career.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers
San Francisco picked up this right-hander from the Pirates off waivers, a reliever that made his MLB debut with the Yankees a few years ago
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Diamondbacks inked a deal with a former Red Sox reliever Thursday
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former Cubs Pitcher
The bullpen and rotation are still areas of need for the Angels.
Two Cubs Among Rule 5 Draft Top Prospects
Two Chicago Cubs prospects are among the most desired Rule 5 Draft eligible players.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
CBS Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame vote: Analyzing chances of Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, more on Contemporary Era ballot
When most people think about the vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame, we think about the BBWAA vote where there are hundreds of writers and the players need to get 75 percent of the vote. It's what gets the most coverage because media members write about their own votes and most give their rationale, plus, it's the quickest and easiest way for most players to get in. I've already done a breakdown of 10 things to know on this year's ballot, but we won't know the results until mid-January.
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. While not a free-agent signing, the Milwaukee Brewers moved second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong hit...
