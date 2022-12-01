Read full article on original website
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
Creditors Look to Recoup Millions from Genesis
The crypto verse continues to see unceasing turmoil. Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to recover funds to the tune of $900 million from crypto broker Genesis, according to the Financial Times. Gemini has now set up a creditors’ committee to recover the funds. Additionally, reports indicate Genesis owes about $1.8...
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors in European companies are being asked to plough money into a series of capital hikes as cash-hungry companies, including Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), look to equity markets to repair their balance sheets and fund costly turnarounds.
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar
Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind.
EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski
Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.
Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz
Coca-Cola stock is a blue-chip stand-by that’s been paying dividends for decades. Yet, despite its recession-resistant tendencies, KO stock offers excitement, as it looks poised for a major year-end breakthrough. No need to beat around the bush – I am bullish on Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock because it has...
Beyond Meat Stock (NASDAQ:BYND): Use Rallies as a Selling Opportunity
Although Beyond Meat certainly wins in the narrative department, the harsh reality is that the underlying products are overpriced relative to their animal-based counterparts. By most measures, plant-based food manufacturer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is on life support. Financially, BYND stock presents a case as a possible value trap. Technically, shares have hemorrhaged a worrying magnitude of equity value. Fundamentally, its economies of scale remain hopelessly out of touch with business realities. Yet speculators occasionally bid up the security, presenting opportunities for everyone else to sell into strength.
Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is joining the growing list of companies that have either slowed down hiring or reduced their workforce by cutting the size of its recruiting team as it looks to reduce the pace of hiring. Nevertheless, the company doesn’t appear to be taking the same drastic measures as some...
Delta (NYSE:DAL) Lures Pilots with Massive Pay Hikes
Delta Airlines is proposing a 34% cumulative pay hike (per Reuters) to its pilots over a period of three years in an attempt to address the shortage of pilots and prevent any further disruption. Under a preliminary deal, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has offered its pilots attractive salary hikes to...
Novo’s (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy is Boosting Stock Price by Reducing Weight
Novo Nordisk is unable to meet the huge demand for its anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, due to supply issues and softer expectations by the management. The stock is surging on the growing demand for the drug. Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (GB:0QIU) have been trending up lately...
In Crypto We Trust (or Not)
The FTX scandal has shattered the public’s confidence in all things crypto, underscoring the black box that is crypto space. Now, regulation is coming; the crypto universe will undergo major changes, but cryptocurrencies will probably survive. Cryptocurrencies have been falling since November 2021, in line with the stock market’s...
3 Events That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 5-9
Prepare for the week ahead by marking these three economic events to watch. You can find all the week’s economic events on TipRanks’ Economic Calendar. Initial Jobless Claims – Thursday, December 8. Although this report is released every week, it’s important to watch now, as we lead up to the Fed’s December 14 meeting where they will discuss interest rate hikes. This report tells us how many people are out of work now, and the Fed will be less likely to raise interest rates if unemployment numbers are up.
One Recession-Proof UK Stock for Your Portfolio
As fears of an economic downturn continue to loom large in U.K., let’s discuss a recession-proof stock that can be a good addition to your portfolio. The FTSE 100 has recovered well from the October lows as political stability under the new leadership has restored investor confidence in the economy to some extent. Nonetheless, global macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures could continue to weigh on stocks. During these challenging times, recession-proof stocks could be a good addition to investors’ portfolios. Let’s take a look at one such stock.
Saudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
Shares of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) were up in pre-market trading on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a U.S. private equity firm could be considering an investment of $1 billion or more in the investment bank. The Saudi Crown Prince...
Tesla’s China Sales Reach a Record High, Plans to Cut Production
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold a record monthly high of 100,291 vehicles in China in the month of November, a jump of 89.7% year-over-year and an increase of 39.8% from the month of October, according to CnEV Post. Between the period of January to November, Tesla sold 655,069 vehicles in China,...
