Women’s Soccer Set To Explode in Bay Area as 8 Teams Join New League, Including Alex Morgan’s Old Club

sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave
Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
PHOTOS: Ashton Hardaway, Bronny James help No. 4 Sierra Canyon past San Joaquin Memorial
FRESNO, Calif. — A crowd of 7,000 packed into the Save Mart Center Saturday for a matchup between the No. 4 ranked Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers and San Joaquin Memorial Panthers-Fresno. The game was the night cap of the nine-game Heart of California Basketball Classic. While Memorial gave ...
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past
As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Francisco ranks among the 10 most expensive cities in the world
Another California city is even more expensive to live in than San Francisco, according to a new report.
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
Another bout of rain in the forecast for San Francisco Bay Area
Expect scattered showers again at the end of the week.
Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates
Now that some coaches have take other jobs the list has been adjusted
sfstandard.com
We Asked an AI To Write a Typical SF Story. Here’s What it Came Up With
Move over, killer robots. The hottest technology out of San Francisco is now OpenAI’s new chatbot. Called ChatGPT, the bot is currently in its testing phase and free to use for anyone with an OpenAI account. And the internet is taking notice. The premise is simple: You type in...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
Pittsburg beats the rain, Manteca, wins NorCal D1-A championship
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A steady rain and chill would seem to put the passing team at a disadvantage. It did not. Pittsburg, with a potent passing attack with four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and a host of Division 1 committed receivers, showed once again it is a complete team Saturday ...
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
McClymonds, Jaivian Thomas run past Lemoore in NorCal D2-AA final win
Jaivian Thomas put the McClymonds Warriors on his back rushing 22 times for 307 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 49-35 victory over the Central Section Division II champion Lemoore Tigers in a game played in West Oakland. McClymonds ran for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in the ...
SFist
San Francisco Now the Only Major Metro Area In the U.S. Where Rents Are Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Yeah, wow. Even though the city is far from the ghost town it was in the summer/fall of 2020, San Francisco is now the only one of 52 metro areas in the country with 1 million+ people where rents remain below March 2020 levels. It's probably not the case across...
KTVU FOX 2
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San Francisco
Christina has been missing since September, leaving her family desperate for answers.Photo byThese Images were provided by Christina's sister, La'Sarah Motley. California resident, Christina Motley, has disappeared without a trace, leaving her family desperate for answers. Christina Motley, a recent San Francisco transplant, hasn’t spoken to her family since September. According to her sister La’Sarah Motley, this is completely out of her character.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
