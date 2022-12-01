Read full article on original website
Oregon Department of Justice asks for postponement of permit requirement for Measure 114
SALEM, Ore-- The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) has informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut Sunday that the state will seek a postponement of some of the provisions in Oregon Ballot Measure 114 that require a permit to purchase a firearm. The DOJ stated in a press release, that the...
Oregon Measure 114: Sheriffs, police chiefs tell judge their agencies are ‘unprepared’ to support gun permit program
The heads of the Oregon police chiefs and sheriffs associations have submitted statements to a federal judge, saying their agencies are unprepared and not staffed or funded to support a permitting program for prospective gun buyers as required under Measure 114, which is supposed to take effect Thursday. Jason Myers,...
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check
As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved...
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
Two more Oregon Sheriffs join lawsuit to block voter-approved gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more Oregon Sheriffs have signed onto a lawsuit seeking to block Measure 114 from taking effect. The new plaintiffs are Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen and Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe. Richard Haden, who owns Garner's Sporting Goods in Pendleton, has also joined the suit.
Insurance companies are dropping home coverage in Oregon due to wildfire risk
After recent years of massive wildfires across the Western United States, several insurance companies are choosing not to renew certain home insurance policies due to a property's risk of wildfire.
Inflation relief: Oregon among 20 states offering one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
