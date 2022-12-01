Read full article on original website
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
UPS (UPS) – Deutsche Bank upgrades stock to Buy on productivity initiatives. On November 28, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded UPS to Buy from Hold with a price target of $220, up from $197. While stating that its "easy to be neutral or negative on UPS in the current environment," Mehrotra argues that past experiences argues that times like this are "exactly" when to get more bullish. In the near-term, the analyst thinks market participants are "overly focused" on volume growth and not on mix and productivity initiatives that can drive positive revenue growth and solid contribution margins while over the mid-term he thinks upcoming teamsters contract negotiations will be "more benign than expected" and there is the potential for the negotiations to yield an opportunity for UPS to gain additional market share.
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in November 2022
Investors were mostly in high spirits in the second half of November, buoyed by a cooler-than-expected inflation report and the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. However, some investing trends stood out this month, giving us more insights into investor behavior during a downturn.
Follow the Top Investors With TipRanks’ Expert Center
How to make smart investment decisions with Tipranks Expert Center Tool. TipRanks’ Expert Center platform offers information from Wall Street analysts, hedge funds, private investors, financial bloggers, industry insiders, and investment advisors. TipRanks is the only website that ranks experts according to their prior achievements. In fact, our Expert Center gives you more research power than the biggest banks in the world!
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is joining the growing list of companies that have either slowed down hiring or reduced their workforce by cutting the size of its recruiting team as it looks to reduce the pace of hiring. Nevertheless, the company doesn’t appear to be taking the same drastic measures as some...
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
Tesla’s China Sales Reach a Record High, Plans to Cut Production
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold a record monthly high of 100,291 vehicles in China in the month of November, a jump of 89.7% year-over-year and an increase of 39.8% from the month of October, according to CnEV Post. Between the period of January to November, Tesla sold 655,069 vehicles in China,...
3 Events That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 5-9
Prepare for the week ahead by marking these three economic events to watch. You can find all the week’s economic events on TipRanks’ Economic Calendar. Initial Jobless Claims – Thursday, December 8. Although this report is released every week, it’s important to watch now, as we lead up to the Fed’s December 14 meeting where they will discuss interest rate hikes. This report tells us how many people are out of work now, and the Fed will be less likely to raise interest rates if unemployment numbers are up.
Beyond Meat Stock (NASDAQ:BYND): Use Rallies as a Selling Opportunity
Although Beyond Meat certainly wins in the narrative department, the harsh reality is that the underlying products are overpriced relative to their animal-based counterparts. By most measures, plant-based food manufacturer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is on life support. Financially, BYND stock presents a case as a possible value trap. Technically, shares have hemorrhaged a worrying magnitude of equity value. Fundamentally, its economies of scale remain hopelessly out of touch with business realities. Yet speculators occasionally bid up the security, presenting opportunities for everyone else to sell into strength.
Cryptocurrencies to Watch – Week of December 4
This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where they may go from here. The cryptocurrency market started last week pretty flat and unchanged. However, following the Federal Reserve Chair...
Iger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits
Disney’s Florida theme park may have its “special district status” restored thanks to the cordial ties between current CEO Robert Iger and the local lawmakers. If approved, it would benefit both Disney and the local counties. The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) theme park in Florida may finally...
Novo’s (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy is Boosting Stock Price by Reducing Weight
Novo Nordisk is unable to meet the huge demand for its anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, due to supply issues and softer expectations by the management. The stock is surging on the growing demand for the drug. Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (GB:0QIU) have been trending up lately...
Creditors Look to Recoup Millions from Genesis
The crypto verse continues to see unceasing turmoil. Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to recover funds to the tune of $900 million from crypto broker Genesis, according to the Financial Times. Gemini has now set up a creditors’ committee to recover the funds. Additionally, reports indicate Genesis owes about $1.8...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle on Fed Tightening Fears
Stock indices finished Today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%, 1.79%, and 1,73%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.59%. This can be attributed to fears that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates.
Delta (NYSE:DAL) Lures Pilots with Massive Pay Hikes
Delta Airlines is proposing a 34% cumulative pay hike (per Reuters) to its pilots over a period of three years in an attempt to address the shortage of pilots and prevent any further disruption. Under a preliminary deal, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has offered its pilots attractive salary hikes to...
General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LG Increase Investment; Expand Battery Production
General Motors and LG Energy plan to make an additional $275 million investment in the Tennessee battery cell plant. The move is expected to expand production by 40%. General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LG Energy Solution have agreed to inject another $275 million into their joint venture (JV) battery plant, which is currently under construction. The investment is expected to boost battery cell production at the plant by 40%.
