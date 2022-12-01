ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Study Ranks America’s Dirtiest States. How Well Did New York Do?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. But we know there an unsanitary underbelly to the state as well. it's that other side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfortunately New York didn't do so well.
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]

Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions

Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains

It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
PHOTOS: Massive Response for Dump Truck Fire on Route 9

Numerous firetrucks and nearly two dozen firefighters descended on a massive dump truck that had caught fire and was billowing smoke on Route 9 this weekend. Photos show just how important the swift response was to avoiding a bigger emergency. Dump Truck Fire in Lower Hudson Valley. "We were alerted...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

