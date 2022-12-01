The house of GIVENCHY inaugurated its new store at Phipps Plaza luxury shopping center in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29. Creative Director, Matthew M. Williams was in attendance, alongside Atlanta natives and streetwear pioneers Dieter Grams and Brick Owens, Design Director of (b).STROY a “Neo-Native Menswear Design House”. No stranger to pushing fashion limits, this highly anticipated collaboration combines haute couture and culture, exploring the connection between fashion and contemporary art through iconic graphic designs. Collection pieces like the regular fit jeans in destroyed denim with patches, featuring the reinvented Georgia Pacific logo and the cropped varsity jacket in embroidered wool with leather sleeves have garnered the attention of entertainment’s top celebrities, like Ashanti who recently wore the cropped varsity jacket in pink/white, as she performed the National Anthem at the Big 12 Championship. This location is the second to present the houses’ reinvented retail concept, central to Givenchy’s decor are mannequin sculptures developed in collaboration with the British artist, Ewan McFarlane, where these lifelike figures appear like a freestanding art installation. This flagship is the brand’s eighth freestanding store and will showcase a full array of Givenchy ready-to-wear for women and men, accessories, and exclusive capsule collections.

8 HOURS AGO