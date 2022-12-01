Read full article on original website
Live Session with DJ Tony Tone aka Tony Crush of the ColdCrush Brothers
Live Session with DJ Tony Tone aka Tony Crush a member and founder of the ColdCrush Brothers. He is a Pioneer and founding father of the Hip Hop Culture recognized and honored in The Smithsonian Museum and the Universal Hip Hop Museum. As we prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage
A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
EVERGLOW & TheFatRat Drop Korean Version of Hit ‘Ghost Light’
Gaming Music legend TheFatRat, popularly known for his immense online following of over six million YouTube subscribers and iconic songs like “Unity” and “Fly Away (feat. Anjulie),” has collaborated with award-winning Korean K-Pop band EVERGLOW for a seductive and energetic new K-Pop single. Known for pushing a stronger sound outside of the traditional “bubble gum pop,” these six global stars and their bass heavy, EDM-inspired discography pair with TheFatRat’s Gaming Music sound perfectly for the saxophone-heavy trap-leaning single “Ghost Light,” the Korean version of which is available now on all DSPs and streaming services HERE.
Live Session with Artist, Poet, and Writer Able Back
Live Session with Albe Back an artist, poet, and writer who has written for some of the biggest names in the music industry including Ye (Kanye West), The Game, and more. Fresh off of working on Donda and Donda 2, Albe is preparing to release his sophomore album, a gospel rap masterpiece entitled, Apple Z.
John Travolta Remembers ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley: ‘Most Special’
Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes for Kirstie Alley After Her Death
After the news of Kirstie Alley's death, fellow Hollywood stars and friends of the actress paid tribute to her legacy on social media. Alley, who was known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the 1987 sitcom Cheers, passed away earlier today after a battle with cancer, according to a statement made by her family.
Chat With The Reigning King of Afro Dance, A-Star | Papermaker
Jamil Abbas, best known as “A-Star” is a globally renowned musician hailing from the beautiful nation of Ghana. His unique ability to create scintillating “Afro Dance” music propelled him into the mainstream. During the course of his stellar career, A-Star has managed to receive numerous awards while also featuring on several prominent music charts. Some of his viral hit tracks such as “Balaya” and “Kupe” have garnered global attention in such an unprecedented way. His infectious music and authentic sound culminated in him being widely regarded as the “king of Afro Dance”. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with A-Star (AS). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
A Celebration of Sound: Eugenia Post Meridiem Reveal Sophomore Album “like i need a tension”
The moment we’ve been carefully awaiting has finally arrived. After three sensational single releases, spanning across nine weeks, the time has come for the remaining pieces of the puzzle to fall into place, forming a rather magnificent musical masterpiece. Eclectic Italian quartet Eugenia Post Meridiem are ready to reveal their sophomore full-length record, the gloriously kaleidoscopic, dazzling celebration of sound like i need a tension is available everywhere now.
BIRCHES End 2022 on a High with Energetic and Uplifting New Single – ‘Be Unknown’
Hailing from the Armagh and Tyrone counties of Northern Ireland, Emo-Indie outfit BIRCHES have returned to the fold and are ready to show the world exactly what they are made of, starting with infectious new single and video ‘Be Unknown’. Rising like a phoenix from the smoldering ashes...
Meet My Peter Ihegie with My Heart is Yours
Peter Ihegie the phenomenal Bristol based gospel recording artist returns with a brand new power packed 8 track album titled “My Heart is Yours” These are beautiful inspirational songs of praise, worship and encouragement for everyone that will listen to them. The title track, My Heart Is Yours, brings the believer to the place of deep intimacy with the Almighty God, Eternal Creator as well as a Father and Friend. ‘It Is No Secret’ and ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ offer encouragement for the faith and trust in God for us to praise God no matter the situation. This album has a very good mix of lead guitar strings as well as soothing Afro-Caribbean rhythms and vocal ad-libs that will put the worshipper in the right mood to sing and dance.
HunnaV is a rap artist who has a vision: inspiring people with his music.
There are many people that look at music with a very nostalgic attitude. You often times talk to people that seem to claim that it was better back in the day and the music is heading towards a very dark path even in terms of creativity. However, these naysayers might miss the opportunity to really dive deeper into what some of the most exciting new artists on the scene are able to offer to the music off today.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Meet Rareri a NY Based Musical Artist and Founder of Rareri World
Born October 18th,1996, Roszimm Barry known as Rareri always knew he was destined for greatness. Throughout Rareri’s life, music & creating has always stuck with him as a passion. After years of hard work & traditional success, Rareri realized this wasn’t fulfilling for him. Reflecting on self & his life, Rareri goes all in on his dream. A dream of making the world a better place through his creativity. Rareri focus is not towards the limelight/fame but using his story and purpose to motivate listeners through life. Rareri stands by the values of humanity, purpose & love. The artist truly believes with his vision & supporters of “Rareri World” they can make the world a better place.
(b).Stroy x Givenchy: The Future of Fashion
The house of GIVENCHY inaugurated its new store at Phipps Plaza luxury shopping center in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29. Creative Director, Matthew M. Williams was in attendance, alongside Atlanta natives and streetwear pioneers Dieter Grams and Brick Owens, Design Director of (b).STROY a “Neo-Native Menswear Design House”. No stranger to pushing fashion limits, this highly anticipated collaboration combines haute couture and culture, exploring the connection between fashion and contemporary art through iconic graphic designs. Collection pieces like the regular fit jeans in destroyed denim with patches, featuring the reinvented Georgia Pacific logo and the cropped varsity jacket in embroidered wool with leather sleeves have garnered the attention of entertainment’s top celebrities, like Ashanti who recently wore the cropped varsity jacket in pink/white, as she performed the National Anthem at the Big 12 Championship. This location is the second to present the houses’ reinvented retail concept, central to Givenchy’s decor are mannequin sculptures developed in collaboration with the British artist, Ewan McFarlane, where these lifelike figures appear like a freestanding art installation. This flagship is the brand’s eighth freestanding store and will showcase a full array of Givenchy ready-to-wear for women and men, accessories, and exclusive capsule collections.
