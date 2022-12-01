Read full article on original website
Soccer-Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters
DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An irrepressible, irresistible Brazil lit up the night sky on Monday with one of the performances of the World Cup to shred South Korea 4-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with Croatia.
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Brazil turns on samba style, dances into World Cup quarterfinals
Five-time world champions Brazil turned in a five-star performance as they dismantled South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Up next for Brazil is a quarterfinal clash with Croatia, who survived 120 minutes and penalty kicks to beat Japan earlier on Monday.
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea
Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.
Netherlands vs USA, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
This USA looks for a legacy-cementing performance when it meets the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday in Al Rayyan. The Yanks await fitness updates of Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent but are largely healthy, though the USA has been leaning on largely the same starters deep into all three matches.
Best Goal Celebrations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Goals have come in abundance in Qatar. There were 120 goals scored across 48 group stage matches, an average of 2.5 a match. Though it is a lower total compared to 2014 (136) and 2018 (122), it topped 2010’s mark of 101. England and Spain led the way in...
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament in full flow and the knockout rounds now here, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have struggled in the group stage and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
