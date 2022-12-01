While noise-cancelling true wireless earphones keep improving, it’s true that most of the quality options are still north of the $100 mark (and really, the best options are around $200 and up). So consider us intrigued by Monoprice's Horizon ANC earbuds, which, for a mere $59.99, offer ANC (active noise cancellation) and the kind of quality Bluetooth codec support we typically see in much pricier models. From an audio perspective, the earphones deliver a surprisingly strong experience, with rich lows and sculpted highs, while the noise cancellation is good for the price. The lack of an app to tinker with the sound signature is disappointing, but for just $60, there’s little room for serious complaints. Ultimately, you get a bit more bang for your buck with the $99.99 Anker Soundcore Space A40, but if you can only spend about half as much, it's hard to beat the Horizon ANC.

