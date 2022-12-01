ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Massachusetts commission exploring ways of bridging behavioral health workforce gaps

By Dave Fidlin | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – With a little more than a month to go before Massachusetts’ next legislative session, a group of panelists across different specialties in the behavioral health field are exploring ways of bridging gaps in the profession.

Mirroring a scenario experienced across many areas of the U.S., Massachusetts has recorded worker shortages throughout a number of health care professions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.

Mental health services, in particular, have been in growing need as the ripple effects of the pandemic have taken hold in the last several years.

The Massachusetts Behavioral Health Advisory Commission, which was established through an act of the state Legislature, held its second meeting Monday. State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and State Rep. Adrian Madaro, D-Boston, co-chair the panel, which is rounded out by a number of state professionals in the health care field.

Throughout the meeting, professionals urged state lawmakers to enact policy to bolster workforce recruitment and retention across the various jobs in the behavioral health field.

A variety of big-picture ideas were shared, including new strategies for career advancement, exploring various means of recruiting students and young professionals, and proposing loan repayment programs that could include grants and other incentives.

With the worker shortage in the field pronounced against the backdrop of ongoing needs across various age and socioeconomic groups, there was a call at the meeting to act expeditiously.

“The overarching theme here is swiftness, and I share in that urgency,” Cyr said. “Ultimately, this commission’s work will take the form of recommendations to the Legislature. Hopefully, that will go for a vote, and these dollars will be appropriated.”

The commission’s most recent meeting largely functioned as a brainstorming session. Panelists were encouraged to provide specific proposals and funding requests in December as a prelude to the January start of the upcoming legislative session.

On the topic of recruitment, Scune Carrington, director of integrated care with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, proposed an approach outside tried-and-true methods.

Carrington pointed to a recent study that asserted 67% of the Generation Z community have obtained their mental health information and diagnosis from the social media app TikTok.

“When we’re talking about job boards and posting in these places, I think taking into account where information for that age group comes from and meeting them there, that includes looking at those particular platforms if we want to encourage them to join the field,” Carrington said.

In the last legislative session, state lawmakers did earmark some specific funds to address shortages in the behavioral health field.

The state’s fiscal year 2023 budget, for example, includes a $1 million appropriation for a public awareness campaign about workforce opportunities in the area of behavioral health.

David Matteodo, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Behavioral Health Systems, said previous funding allocations from the Legislature have been a lifeline for the profession.

Speaking to the appropriation of $31 million in COVID-19 relief funds toward hospitals in August of 2021, Matteodo said, “It saved our system. It was obviously well received by all of the hospitals. They used it to retain whatever employees they could. It was really closely monitored and audited and so forth. It wasn’t used on any frivolous sorts of things.”

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19. Panelists will discuss health equity.

