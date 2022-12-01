Read full article on original website
West Town Dispensary Okay Cannabis Eyes March Opening After Years Of Planning, State Delays
WEST TOWN — A long-anticipated recreational pot dispensary co-owned by a former alderperson plans to open by March in West Town. Okay Cannabis, 1914 W. Chicago Ave., is under construction next door to West Town Bakery. Owners of the business include former 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar and Scott...
Meet The 7 Candidates Running To Replace Ald. Sophia King In South Side’s 4th Ward
BRONZEVILLE — With Ald. Sophia King (4th) challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral election next year, up to seven candidates — including King’s longtime aide — are trying to fill her seat at City Council. Appointed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel to replace former Ald. Will...
What Should Be Built On Pilsen’s Largest Vacant Lot? Neighbors Can Weigh In At Community Meeting
PILSEN — Neighbors will learn about potential plans for Pilsen’s largest vacant lot, which is slated to become affordable housing, at an upcoming meeting. A presentation and open house about the future of the lot at 18th and Peoria streets is planned for 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Jungman Elementary, 1746 S. Miller St.
Howard Brown Health Workers, Protesters Blast Planned Layoffs: ‘I’m Fighting For My Job Because I Love This Work’
CHICAGO — Workers at Howard Brown Health are fighting to prevent dozens of job cuts at the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ-affirming health care center. More than 100 workers, supporters and local elected officials marched about a half-mile from the health center’s administrative offices, 1025 W. Sunnyside Ave., to the home of Howard Brown Health President and CEO David Ernesto Munar to deliver a list of demands Saturday night.
Here’s Where You Can Get Free Flu Shots And COVID-19 Vaccines This Week
CHICAGO — The city is hosting free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone 6 months and older, according to a city news release. The bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, which better protect against the current most common variants, are also available for anyone 5 and older.
