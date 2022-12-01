Read full article on original website
SCSU Women's Basketball Travels To Adelphi For NE10 Matchup On Tuesday, Dec. 6
Southern Connecticut State University Owls (5-2, 1-2 NE10) at Adelphi University Panthers (3-3, 2-2 NE10) Location: Garden City, N.J. Southern Connecticut women's basketball will travel to Garden City, N.J. to take on Adelphi in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup set for a 5:30 p.m. start. The Owls enter the game with a record of 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the NE10 while Adelphi hosts Southern with a record of 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
SCSU Women's Track & Field Wins Art Kadish Elm City Classic
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut women's indoor track & field wrapped up the two-day Art Kadish Elm City Classic with a win, finishing first in the nine-team field. The Owls finished with 122 points, ahead of Franklin Pierce (110), New Haven (85), Eastern Connecticut (71) and Post (18) to round out the top five.
SCSU Men's Basketball Falls To Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. - Southern Connecticut men's basketball took an 86-62 loss at Bentley in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Waltham, Mass. With the loss, Southern drops to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play while Bentley improves to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in NE10 play. Sean James led Southern...
SCSU Men's Indoor Track & Field Has Strong Showing At Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Competing in just two events - the 300 Meter and 600 Meter Runs - at Boston University's Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, the Southern Connecticut men's indoor track & field team fared well against mostly NCAA Division I competition. In the 300 Meter Run, the Owls took...
