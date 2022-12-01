Read full article on original website
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Recapping the Merritt Paulson news, Rhian Wilkinson’s resignation
It’s a rare occasion when a club-record signing isn’t the top story. It’s especially rare when it isn’t in the top two stories, and it’s not particularly close to the importance of either story above it. So it goes for those following the latest developments...
Trail Blazers cheer on Gary Payton II while jersey number retired at Salt Lake CC
Gary Payton II’s smile told the story. The Trail Blazers guard stood at midcourt with family, friends and members of the Salt Lake Community College community while holding a framed certificate and watching his No. 1 jersey number go up as the first ever retired by the Bruins program.
Sports on TV, December 5-11: World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national sporting events for December 5-11, 2022. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific. Check back...
