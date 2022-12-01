OKC Blue: Notable performance, highlights in 119-101 loss to G League's Clippers

The OKC Blue — the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate — fell to the Ontario Clippers — the LA Clippers’ G League affiliate — 119-101 on Wednesday.

The Blue are now 5-5 on the season. Here are some of the notable performances from the Blue’s 18-point loss:

Jaylin Williams: 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists

Eugene Omoruyi: 16 points, four rebounds

Scotty Hopson: 14 points, five rebounds

Jaden Shackelford: 19 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three

Adam Mokoka: 16 points, seven rebounds

Xavier Moon: 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting, nine assists, five rebounds, five steals

Keaton Wallace: 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting

Nate Darling: 21 points, nine rebounds

Michael Devoe: 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting

Here are the full highlights of the game: