Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports historyJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Receives Its Sixth Bus of Migrants From Texas Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Plymouth Meeting Firm Tests Liver Disease Gene Therapy; Trials Target the Condition in Babies
iECURE, Plymouth Meeting, is testing a gene therapy approach to curing liver disease.Photo byiStock. A gene-therapy regimen designed to treat liver disease is being tested on babies at iECURE, a Plymouth Meeting-based biopharma company. Tom Avril covered the development in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
timespub.com
Seeing the possibilities in eye care at Eye Associates of Bucks County
We are fortunate to be living in a time with so many medical advancements. Perhaps no field in medicine has advanced as much in recent times as ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists now have access to treatments that improve and preserve sight, while drastically improving our patient’s quality of life by making our patients less dependent on glasses and reducing their need for prescription medications. Cataract surgery has evolved from a surgery that required two weeks of hospitalization to an outpatient procedure, after which many patients return to most activities the next day.
Bionic smart knee helps to improve patient's ability to walk
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new bionic body part that talks to your phone, this is not science fiction, it's the next frontier in knee replacements that's arrived in Philadelphia. It's called a "smart knee," a new technology designed to improve recovery after knee replacement surgery.It takes the guesswork out of monitoring how the new joint is working"This is doing extremely well," Donna Cordero said.She has a new smart knee. It's an implant that's equipped with sensors that track her mobility."You can see my progress," Cordero said.The movement information from the knee is wirelessly transmitted to a personal base station that...
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more...
Media’s Desert Rose Owner Saves Toddler After 14-Month-Old Falls into Pool
Image via Susan Serbin, Media News Group. Jason McHugh and his wife, Natalie, outside their Desert Rose restaurant in Media. Well known borough chef/owner Jason McHugh decided to close his Desert Rose restaurant on Sundays to have more time with his family. So what did he do on Father’s Day? McHugh saved a life, writes Susan Serbin for the Daily Times.
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital
Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue. The pitbull mix no longer is in the...
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
The annual Schuylkill Sojourn.Photo byDavid Swanson at The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County
Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
Lafayette Hill Man — Abandoned as a Toddler in 1932 — Fulfills Christmas Wish to Find Long-Lost Family
Lafayette Hill resident Jim Scott, 90, issued a 2016 Christmas wish: to reconnect with possible remnants of his birth family. Scott, abandoned as a toddler in 1932 in Pittsburgh, lost all familial connections. Justin Vellucci chronicled Scott’s family tree search in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Scott recalled nothing of his...
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples.
Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
PennDOT Crash Data Show that Variable Speed Limits Improves Montco Stretch of ‘Sure-Kill’ Expressway
A significant stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) — whose frequent crashes earned it the unfortunate nickname the “sure-kill Expressway” — has made appreciable progress in safety measures through the use of variable speed limits (VSL). Mike DeNardo drove home the details of the story for KYW Newsradio.
Doylestown Borough Awards Local Couple with Stewardship Award for Maintaining Historic Home
A borough of Bucks County has recently recognized a local couple for their maintenance of their prestigious and historic home. The Borough of Doylestown recently awarded the Mayor’s Stewardship Award to a local couple due to their upkeep of their property. The borough acknowledges a local family for keeping the area beautiful on and annual basis.
Historic Bar, Restaurant in Newtown Celebrates Its 250th Birthday, Invites Patrons To Gather for Occasion
The bar and restaurant is celebrating a major birthday today.Photo byThe Temperance House. One of Bucks County’s oldest establishments is celebrating a major milestone, and the owner is inviting everyone to come celebrate. Jeff Werner wrote about the local establishment in the Newtown, PA Patch.
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Photo byJohn George at The Philadelphia Business Journal. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County.Photo byiStock. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1