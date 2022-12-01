ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing the possibilities in eye care at Eye Associates of Bucks County

We are fortunate to be living in a time with so many medical advancements. Perhaps no field in medicine has advanced as much in recent times as ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists now have access to treatments that improve and preserve sight, while drastically improving our patient’s quality of life by making our patients less dependent on glasses and reducing their need for prescription medications. Cataract surgery has evolved from a surgery that required two weeks of hospitalization to an outpatient procedure, after which many patients return to most activities the next day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bionic smart knee helps to improve patient's ability to walk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new bionic body part that talks to your phone, this is not science fiction, it's the next frontier in knee replacements that's arrived in Philadelphia. It's called a "smart knee," a new technology designed to improve recovery after knee replacement surgery.It takes the guesswork out of monitoring how the new joint is working"This is doing extremely well," Donna Cordero said.She has a new smart knee. It's an implant that's equipped with sensors that track her mobility."You can see my progress," Cordero said.The movement information from the knee is wirelessly transmitted to a personal base station that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
GLEN MILLS, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

