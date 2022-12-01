Read full article on original website
Police: 180 dogs and cats removed from home by hazmat team
BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Some 180 dogs and cats were removed from a New Jersey home by a hazmat team after officials reported the animals were being kept in “horrible and inhumane conditions,” authorities say. Brick Township police said officers entered the home Friday night and found...
Police: Suspect fatally shot after long chase, carjackings
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — An armed person led officers on a lengthy chase Friday that involved multiple carjackings and gunfire — and ended when the suspect was fatally shot, Delaware State Police said. Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a gun near Newport on...
Chesapeake Bay watershed getting $33.8 million in grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay is getting about $33.8 million in conservation grants. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced the grants Friday to support the restoration and conservation of the bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at...
Sculpture aims to capture the history of slavery
BALTIMORE (AP) — At the historic Lexington Market in Baltimore, an enslaved man named Robert once sold butter to local customers. Robert, who had no recorded last name, is one of two subjects at the heart of “Robert and Rosetta,” a sculpture designed by artist Oletha DeVane, 70, and her son, Christopher Kojzar, 40.
Man chosen to help with White House holiday decorations
ODESSA, Del. (AP) — It looks like the first family won’t be the only touch of Delaware in the White House this year. A man from Odessa has been selected as a White House volunteer decorator for the 2022 holiday season. From a pool of thousands of applicants...
