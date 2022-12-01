Read full article on original website
Apartment Therapy
What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
bkmag.com
Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush
Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different.
‘The joy and the magic’ of the Dyker Heights Christmas lights
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It’s considered one of the best New York City attractions during the holiday season. Every year, dozens of Dyker Heights homes are decorated with larger-than-life Santas, snowmen, reindeer, nutcrackers and nativity scenes. “The lights are really cool, and there are so many, and there are bubbles everywhere,” Emily Casamento, 10, […]
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: Bed Stuy Housing Lottery Launches With 199 Units
A lottery has launched for 199 affordable apartments in an under-construction development at 1911 Atlantic Avenue in Bed Stuy. The 14-story building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for households of one to seven people who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the Area Median Income. That ranges from $16,218 for a single person to as much as $132,400 for a family of seven.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This Tiny NYC Apartment Goes for $350 a Month!
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting places and today I tour a $350 NYC Apartment! How is that even possible?. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
cititour.com
Mandato Bakery Comes of Age in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mandato Bakery has always been a destination for Mexican-style cakes and breads, but in recent months has expanded into delicious dougnuts and festive cakes. One of those cakes is this beautifully designed strawberry-filled cake with chocolate icing celebrating the vibrancy of Mexico. Others include Tes Leches, and Cheesecake. Other offerings...
Get in touch now to get your money: Eric Adams paying $120k to $170k for rodent mitigation
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
cityandstateny.com
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power
Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
Massive blaze rips through NYC pizza shop: ‘Looked like hellfire’
A massive fire ripped through a Bronx pizza shop early Monday, injuring one person, officials said. The blaze erupted at Pepe Joe’s Pizza on Courtlandt Avenue near East 155th Street in Melrose around 2:30 a.m., the FDNY said. Neighbor Carlos Bonafe filmed footage of flames shooting from the roof of the one-story pizzeria, obtained by Freedom News TV’s Dakota Santiago. “I awoke to this really bright red light coming from the right-hand side of my window,” Bonafe told Santiago. “I didn’t think anything of it, but I heard the firefighters yelling for everyone to evacuate immediately.” “It was terrifying, first of all,” Bonafe added. “It just looked like hellfire, like the whole place is just blazing red. You could barely see anything but red.” A dozen FDNY units, with 60 department members, responded to the scene. One person was taken to Lincoln Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening, officials said. The blaze was placed under control in about an hour. The cause remained under investigation, but charred e-bikes were discovered at the scene, WABC reported.
National Double Dutch League hosts holiday competition in Harlem for international participants
What better way to jump into the holiday season than with some Double Dutch!
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
New York Post
King Curtis was the greatest musician you’ve never heard of
As more than 1,000 people began arriving for the noon service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Lexington Avenue and East 54th Street, they couldn’t help but see the sign at the entrance. “Soul is the feeling of depth, the ability to reach someone. It’s being part of what today is all about . . .” the message began.
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
Bronx pizza shop owner says e-bike caused devastating fire overnight
NEW YORK -- The owner of a beloved Bronx pizza shop says an e-bike started a fire that destroyed his restaurant overnight Monday. Friends and customers hugged Pepe Caamano as he checked out the damage done to his brick oven pizza shop Pepe Joe's on Courtland Avenue in the Melrose section. "I was sleeping and my coworker, he called me, said listen, customers, they called me, and it's burning, the pizza shop. I was shocked," Caamano told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Firefighters responded at around 2:30 a.m. Flames quickly tore through the restaurant, but fortunately no one was inside. Caamano, who's been running the restaurant for 26...
