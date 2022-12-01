TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit against some leading insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging them of charging excessive prices for insulin. According to a press release, Schmidt filed the lawsuit Friday in Shawnee County District Court, saying that "one in four Kansas diabetics could no longer afford their insulin and are forced to either ration their medicine or go without." Insulin that costs manufacturers less than $5 to produce and used to be priced at $20, now ranges between $300 and $700 in Kansas. The lawsuit arises from an investigation started in 2020, and accuses the companies of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

