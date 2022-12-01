Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, December 4, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas State Wildcats won the Big 12 football championsip with a 31-28 win in overtime against previously unbeaten TCU. Ty Zentner, a senior from Shawnee Heights High School, kicked the game-winning field goal from 31 years out. Bowl game invitations will be officially extended Sunday and the Wildcats are likely headed to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. In the Live United bowl, Emporia State beat Southeastern Oklahoma, 48-27. The Hornets finished their season 9-3. ==============
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, December 3, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit against some leading insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging them of charging excessive prices for insulin. According to a press release, Schmidt filed the lawsuit Friday in Shawnee County District Court, saying that "one in four Kansas diabetics could no longer afford their insulin and are forced to either ration their medicine or go without." Insulin that costs manufacturers less than $5 to produce and used to be priced at $20, now ranges between $300 and $700 in Kansas. The lawsuit arises from an investigation started in 2020, and accuses the companies of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Kansas Public Radio
Singers from William Jewel College perform excerpts from A House Without a Christmas Tree in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 29, 2022
Singers from William Jewell College, under the direction of Daniel Belcher, are starring in a Kansas City Chamber Orchestra co-production of. The House Without a Christmas Tree by Ricky Ian Gordon. Presented in the Kansas City premiere Monday Dec 5 in Gano Hall at William Jewell College. and Tuesday Dec...
