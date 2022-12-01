Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
KDRV
Providence festival of trees opens to the public
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The 32nd Annual Festival of Trees opened to the public for the December 3 and 4 weekend at Medford Armory. The festival features 60 Christmas tree displays, live performances from children in the area and Santa Claus. Jeff Bergstrom, father of one of the child performers said...
KDRV
Klamath Falls Police mourn passing of long-time police officer
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- Late last week, on December 2, the Klamath Falls Police Department announced that one of their own, Dr. John "Jack" Hobbs Jr. had passed away recently in Dewitt, Michigan. KFP wrote on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to Jack, or "Doc", who was a member of the Klamath...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
kqennewsradio.com
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR HAPPENING THROUGH SUNDAY
The Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair is happening through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Organizers say it is the most popular Christmas Fair in southern Oregon. Over 300 booths feature a wide variety of hand-crafted items including clothing, home décor, baked goods, spices, lotions, wood crafts, metal sculpture, art décor and many other unique items.
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
KDRV
One dead from apartment fire in Yreka
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
KTVL
Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
mybasin.com
Closures due to weather for December 1st
The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1
On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
kpic
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 6