Aidan Hutchinson wins NFC Rookie of the Month for November

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
Congratulations are in order for Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The hometown hero captured the NFC Rookie of the Month on defense for his outstanding performance across the games in November.

Hutchinson earned the honor thanks to his propensity for making big plays. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft picked off two passes, recovered a fumble and notched one sack in the month to go with his 13 total tackles.

It’s been a long time since any Lions player won the defensive rookie for a month. The last to do it? Ndamukong Suh back in October of 2010. Louis Delmas did it one year before Suh. That’s the list of Lions who have won the award in any month.

