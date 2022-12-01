Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Broadway: Neil Diamond Juke Box Musical “A Beautiful Noise” is a Big, Incoherent Mess
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
Showbiz411
Broadway Exclusive: David Byrne’s Amazing “Here Lies Love” Finally Coming this Spring, Should Win the Tony Award Hands Down
I told you all about David Byrne and Fat Boy Slim’s “Here Lies Love” back in 2014. It was a sensation at the Public Theater off Broadway in two separate runs. Now I can tell you that “Here Lies Love” is coming to Broadway this spring for the first time. It will open at the Broadway Theater, where most of the seats are being torn out to make away for this brilliant immersive musical.
Showbiz411
Mariah’s “Christmas” Song Not Such a Big Hit This Year: Have We Finally Reached Saturation Point?
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” may have finally reached saturation point. After a long run of an annual zoom to the top of the charts, the Phil Spector styled hit, written by Walter Afanasieff, is not having a powerhouse season. On both Spotify...
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Top Gun Maverick” Audience Exhausted as Theater Re-release is A Fly Over
This weekend’s box office was par for the course, with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” totaling up $394 million. The big 400 is in its sights in a couple of days. The US and international takes are about equal with the total so far around $733 million. That’s about half of what “Black Panther” did, but no one can complain.
49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
49 Winchester has had a helluva year, and it’s not quite over yet. From making their Grand Ole Opry debut, to appearing on late night TV for the first time, and even having their song “Last Call” recently featured on Yellowstone, it’s been one big thing after another for the southwest Virginia band. And today, they made their network television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the fan-favorite song “Annabel” from their Fortune Favors the Bold album they released in May. View this post […] The post 49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Matt Damon Once Said He Totally Forgot He Was in the Movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’
Matt Damon once explained why he briefly couldn’t even recall his own part in ‘Saving Private Ryan’ when he saw the film.
Remembering Kirstie Alley Going Vulcan for ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’
Five years before she first pulled up a barstool on “Cheers,” Kirstie Alley made her big-screen debut in a role that couldn’t be more different than businesswoman Rebecca Howe on NBC’s beloved Boston-set sitcom. It involved a pair of pointy ears. Alley appeared as the Vulcan Lt. Saavik in 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and it was a role so beloved that fans wanted Paramount to bring it back for the next film. She had different ideas. But you can see why she made an impression: The movie opens with a simulation every potential Starfleet captain must endure as...
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71
LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series 'Cheers', died on Monday after a short battle with cancer, her representative told Reuters. She was 71.
Showbiz411
Remembering Aline Kominsky-Crumb, An Icon for Feminists and Women Caricaturists in All Media
“The Crumb documentary is ruining my life,” complained Aline Kominsky-Crumb in 1993, as Terry Zwigoff’s biopic about Robert Crumb, her husband, gained acclaim, becoming a darling on the festival circuit. “Next thing you know, we’ll be invited to the Jerusalem Film Festival.” All of this drama was played out in a comic strip that appeared in The New Yorker magazine. Festival director Leah von Leer saw an opportunity and wrote to the Crumbs. “Your nightmare has come true. You are officially invited.”
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Comments / 0