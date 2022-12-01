Read full article on original website
Neymar's return helps Brazil rediscover its groove as World Cup title favorite
When Neymar was injured in a World Cup opener, Brazilians held their breath. It's time to exhale after Neymar's impressive return in a win over South Korea.
Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was the same old Neymar out there, looking fit and scoring a goal to move closer to Pelé’s all-time record and lead Brazil into the World Cup quarterfinals. Neymar returned from injury and converted a first-half penalty in Brazil’s 4-1 win over...
With Pelé ailing in hospital, Brazil thrills, then sends the 'king' its love
DOHA, Qatar — Before they bounded over to their reveling supporters, before they clapped their hands and mounted one another's backs, and before they circled Stadium 974 after their latest World Cup victory, the Brazilian players paused and thought of the king. They gathered at midfield after 90 minutes...
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. The 82-year-old Pelé...
Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. “In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. “I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I’ll be watching the game from hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”
EXPLAINER: What's post-World Cup future for Qatar's stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It's now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
