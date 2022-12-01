Read full article on original website
Related
phl17.com
37-year old man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia supermarket
A 37-year old man was fatally shot inside Mifflin Supermarket in South Philadelphia. On Saturday, December 3rd at 6:43 p.m. Philadelphia Police responded to the 1900 block of South 5th street for a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 37-year old white male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to...
phl17.com
Delaware State police identify suspect in double-carjacking and shooting on I-95 last Friday
Delaware State Police have identified the suspect involved in a series of two carjacking’s and an officer- involved shooting last Friday, December 2nd. Authorities say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman, from New Castle, Delaware. The incident began at 7:30 a.m on the 100 block of Ayre Street in...
Comments / 0