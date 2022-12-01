Read full article on original website
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
While most of the talk around the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool revolves around the likes of defencemen (Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder) and goalies (Sebastian Cossa), their best forward prospect is having himself a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Marco Kasper has 10 points...
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about what a Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Brock Boeser might look like. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers might be linked on a certain defenseman. How did Erik Karlsson react when he was asked...
Maple Leafs Season Points to John Klingberg at Trade Deadline
When the Toronto Maple Leafs lost defenseman Jake Muzzin earlier this season, ouch. He was a physical defenseman, and had proven to be a difference-maker for the team. But the organization had covered for his absence in the past and could cover again. The Maple Leafs still had Morgan Rielly...
Boston Bruins Welcome Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights to TD Garden
The Boston Bruins will welcome back a familiar face to TD Garden on Monday when Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights to town. Cassidy, following his firing from the Bruins in the offseason, joined the Golden Knights as their head coach and has been enjoying his time out West.
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
Tomas Kaberle – 6 Cool Facts About the Former Maple Leaf
Tomas Kaberle was born in Ravovnik, Czechia on March 2, 1978. He grew up watching his dad František Sr. play for the national team throughout the 1970s and 1980s, which fuelled his love for the game of hockey. Later in his life, Kaberle became one of the best defensemen to ever put on the storied, Maple Leafs sweater.
NHL star Carey Price's opposition to Canadian gun bill creates stir
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price tweeted his opposition to a Canadian gun-control bill over the weekend, and it caused a stir in the country.
New York Rangers Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 12/5/22
The New York Rangers (11-10-5) suffered an unexpected loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 3 and will play the St. Louis Blues (11-13-0) this evening. Both teams have each lost five of their last six games and are looking to return to winning consistently before they fall further back in their respective divisions.
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After 25 Games
My colleague Andrew Forbes shared a curious statistic with me recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs “Core Four” of John Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner have combined to score 49 percent of all the points for their team. They also take up 49 percent of the team’s salary cap.
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
Oilers & Holland Should Remain Patient With Jack Campbell
Call me a glass-half-full kind of hockey fan. I just can’t help thinking that all of the negativity surrounding Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell in the last 48 hours is an emotional overreaction to a bad game. True, he didn’t play well against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Oilers lost 5-3, but I feel like it’s been completely blown out of proportion by media as well as fans on radio call-in shows and social media. My sense is that the Oilers management team led by general manager Ken Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft should remain patient at least until the New Year with the much-criticized Campbell.
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
Canucks in a Tough Spot with Thatcher Demko Injury
Thatcher Demko’s injury has put the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, as they announced he will be out for approximately six weeks. This means that if everything goes to plan, they will be without their starting goalie until mid-January. Here is a look at the trickle-down effect that this injury will have on the entire organization.
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
