BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Chisora 3 – Tonight’s Live Results From London
By Mark Eisner: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0, 24 KOs) put on a clinching & mauling display in stopping journeyman Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) by a tenth round knockout on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis faces Karen Chukhadzhian on Jan.7th on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting Karen Chukhadzhian in a 12-round co-feature bout on the undercard of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view on January 7th at the Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Boots Ennis...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for Tyson says John Fury
By Charles Brun: John Fury says the 6’4″ Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for his son, Tyson Fury, and he will not defeat him when the two fight in early 2023. As slow and flabby as Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) looked against journeyman Derek Chisora last weekend, Usyk will have an excellent chance of outboxing him as he did against Anthony Joshua on two occasions.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia willing to do VADA testing, is Gervonta avoid fight?
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia has taken to social media to let his fans know that he was never asked for any early VADA testing, as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has implied. Ryan says he’s willing to do the VADA testing, and I understand why they wouldn’t believe he would agree to it because he “ALREADY” agreed to everything else that Gervonta wanted for their April fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde “ready” for Artur Beterbiev on January 28th
By Craig Page: Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) feels that he’s “ready” to unseat IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) on January 28th in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England. It would be a massive upset if Yarde...
BoxingNews24.com
Estrada vs. Chocolatito Tonight’s Live Results From Glendale
By Mark Eisner: WBC & Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) retained his titles with a 12 round majority decision over former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs) in their trilogy fight on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The score were 116-112, 115-113 for Estrada, and 114-114 even.
BoxingNews24.com
Twelve Current and Past Heavyweight Champions!
By Ken Hissner: This article isn’t putting the twelve current and past heavyweight champions in order, but you can. Let’s start with the current two champions WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk. The other 10 are Joe...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson on Showtime pay-per-view on Jan.7th in Washington, D.C.
By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius ‘Boo’ Andrade will be fighting the always tough Demond Nicholson in a 10 round fight as part of the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card on SHOWTIME pay-per-view on January 7th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury: “I’m ready to take on Usyk next”
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury is finally ready to speak about taking on Oleksandr Usyk next in early 2023 after disposing of Derek Chisora in the tenth round last Saturday night in a boring fight at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Provided that the fight can be negotiated and Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez expected to fight Ryder in May, Bivol in September says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s two fights he wants for the superstar next year are against Matchroom Boxing stable fighter John Ryder in May in a tune-up style clash and then a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will, of course, have...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes Munguia & Jermall Charlo
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn ripped into both Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo last Saturday night for the way the two have conducted their careers. Firstly, Hearn doesn’t like the inactivity that the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since last year. The 32-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora can fight Zhang, Hrgovic or Wardley next says Eddie Hearn
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he’d like for Derek Chisora to fight to keep busy by fighting Zhang Zhilei, Filip Hrgovic, or Fabio Wardley next following his tenth round knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last Saturday night. Chisora reportedly suffered a jaw injury in his...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan “won’t do 10,000 buys” – Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that this Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan fight on BLK Prime PPV won’t bring in even 10,000 buys. Hearn feels that WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) isn’t a big enough star for a fight against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) to bring in a ton of pay-per-view buys, and he’s not helping himself by his inactivity.
BoxingNews24.com
Daniel Dubois talks about getting dropped 3 times
By Jim Calfa: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois admits to being out of it after being dropped for the first of three times in round one in his successful title defense against Kevin Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) last Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Juan Estrada wants Naoya Inoue or fourth fight against Chocolatito Gonzalez
By Craig Daly: Juan Francisco Estrada is interested in a fourth fight against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez or a fight against bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue for his next fight. Estrada beat Chocolatiro by a 12 round majority decision by the scores 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114 in...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly beats Williamson
Last night, it was Josh Kelly’s (12-1-1, 7 KOs) world and we were just living in it. A flawless performance from the Sunderland man saw him make light work of a tremendously gifted opponent in the dethroned Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs). However, the British Super Welterweight Championship is making its way to Sunderland with ‘PBK’ after a truly phenomenal performance, scored 118-110, 119-109 and119-111 by the judges, live on Channel 5 from the Utilita Arena, Newcastle.
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Daniel Dubois stops Kevin Lerena
By Jack Tiernan: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) had a close call tonight, needing to get up off the canvas on three separate occasions before getting his act together to TKO South African Kevin Lerena (28-2 114 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner to fight at 144 for Feb.18th return on BLK Prime
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner will be fighting at welterweight for his two-year comeback on February 18th on BLK Prime. Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) wants to get a fight under his belt at 144 or 145 in his first fight back from a long 24-month layoff in February and then challenge WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis for his newly acquired belt.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury needs surgery, Usyk fight likely delayed
By Jack Tiernan: ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury revealed that he’s going to need right elbow surgery following his 10th-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora on Saturday night, which could result in his unification bout with IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk being delayed. Just how long Fury...
