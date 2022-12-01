ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 11

o lord
3d ago

then you know it was Claudette Colvin who did this months before Rosa Parks?

Reply(2)
6
Related
RadarOnline

No Turkey For You! Incarcerated R. Kelly Forced To Eat Chicken On Thanksgiving, Prison Offering Walk-A-Thon

R. Kelly's Thanksgiving will be affected by the bird shortage. RadarOnline.com can reveal turkey is not on the menu for the Grammy winner-turned-convicted criminal as he celebrates the holiday behind bars, marking his first one in prison since being sentenced to 30 years.RadarOnline.com has obtained the Thanksgiving food menu for the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where R. Kelly is serving his time, and while we can report that he won't have the traditional holiday meat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this outlet can divulge his prison is offering a slew of fun activities for inmates — just like Josh...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Upworthy

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1055M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy