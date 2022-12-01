ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez is Winter-Ready in Olive Green Coat & Black Boots at ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ NYC Screening

By Amina Ayoud
All bundled up, Selena Gomez attended the New York screening of her documentary entitled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” yesterday. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress layered on oversized outerwear and sleek black boots for the occasion.

Layering up, Gomez wore a dark blue turtleneck minidress paired with an olive green coat by Sézane. Gomez popped on silver hoops and wore her dark tresses simply parted in loose curls.

When it came down to footwear, the former Disney Channel star sported black boots with rounded toes and an appealing patent leather finish. The shoes also featured sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height.

Gomez regularly dons metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada, and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” is a tell-all documentary film about Selena Gomez and her time in the limelight after achieving unimaginable stardom. Just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. The film is an intimate study that spans her 6-year journey to fame shown in a brand new light. The documentary will be available for streaming starting Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

PHOTOS: See Selena Gomez’s best street style looks over the years.

Community Policy