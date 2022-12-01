Read full article on original website
49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
49 Winchester has had a helluva year, and it’s not quite over yet. From making their Grand Ole Opry debut, to appearing on late night TV for the first time, and even having their song “Last Call” recently featured on Yellowstone, it’s been one big thing after another for the southwest Virginia band. And today, they made their network television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the fan-favorite song “Annabel” from their Fortune Favors the Bold album they released in May. View this post […] The post 49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LA3C Festival Announces Food Vendors Including Gogo’s Tacos, Prince Street Pizza and Ramen Hood
A robust lineup of food options for this weekend’s LA3C festival in Los Angeles has been announced. Festgoers watching acts including Snoop Dogg and Maluma can choose from vendors representing a wide array of cultures that make up the L.A. food scene. The two-day festival sponsored by Penske Media takes place Saturday and Sunday at L.A. State Historic Park. Mexican options include Gogo’s Tacos, vegan offerings from Cena Vegan, birria from Cerda Vega and Ridges Churro Bar. New York’s Prince Street Pizza and smashburgers from Love Hour. More than 20 food and beverage vendors will also include artisan boba from Lil’ Bobacita,...
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
