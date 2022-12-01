49 Winchester has had a helluva year, and it’s not quite over yet. From making their Grand Ole Opry debut, to appearing on late night TV for the first time, and even having their song “Last Call” recently featured on Yellowstone, it’s been one big thing after another for the southwest Virginia band. And today, they made their network television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the fan-favorite song “Annabel” from their Fortune Favors the Bold album they released in May. View this post […] The post 49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

34 MINUTES AGO