Texas Teen Arrested After Driving Through Plaza, Crashing Into Building

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

A teen in San Antonio has been arrested after allegedly driving through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashing into a building. KSAT reported that the teen allegedly ran off after the crash .

Police say that the teen driver was heading toward Main Plaza after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (November 30th). The teen drove through the roundabout , and then went through the plaza causing minor damage. That's when the he crashed into the New Braunfels Utilities building.

The driver ran off after the crash but was later taken into custody, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Braunfels Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"The driver, a 17-year old male from San Antonio, then fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. He is currently being treated at a local hospital with non life threatening injuries and is suspected of Driving While Intoxicated. He will also be facing other charges once he is medically cleared from the hospital, including Evading on Foot, Fleeing the Scene of an Accident, and Resisting Arrest. No other injuries were reported."

Main Plaza Traffic Crash The New Braunfels Police Department, the New Braunfels Fire Department, and City Public Works...

Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

