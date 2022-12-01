Read full article on original website
Related
Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?
Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
Idaho Was One of the First Areas in U.S. Inhabited by Humans
Idaho has some rich history. The famous Louis and Clark Oregon Trail runs right through the state. The gem state is sprinkled with ghost towns that once were bustling communities during the gold rush. Did you know that Idaho is one of the first areas of land inhabited in the U.S.?
Idaho Murders: Why Hasn’t President Biden Sent His Condolences?
The nation continues to focus on the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. The case has dissolved into the blame game, with the media documenting the missteps of the various law enforcement agencies. However, only selected Conservative media outlets have asked why President Biden hasn't commented on this case. It is not unusual for a president to send his condolences in cases that have gained national attention.
Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?
Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Is The Cheapest Tax on Gas Really in Idaho?
I don't know about you but I am relieved that we aren't dealing with high gas prices like we saw earlier this year. This begs the question though, how well does Idaho actually have it when it comes to gas prices? Rather, where does Idaho rank in terms of gas tax compared to our neighboring states? I'll be honest with you - I rarely think about how much in taxes I am paying for my gas when I'm at the pump. I'm one of those people who pay a flat $20 every time I stop at the pump. So, what are Idaho and its neighboring states charging for the gas tax?
Will Idaho Take Hellmann’s Advice to Put Mayo In Our Eggnog? [review + recipe]
Move over Bennifer, there's a new power couple in town. Courtesy of Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Mayo-nog is the talk of the holiday season. While some are quick to embrace the dynamic duo, others ardently oppose it. Amid warring countries, an economy in duress, and Kanye's tentative 2024 presidential candidacy, the union of mayonnaise and eggnog is front-page news.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Santa’s Time In Idaho Cities Calculated Down To The Millisecond
Santa Claus is magical and can do anything. Christopher freakin’ Cringle, the face of Christmas will be embarking on his annual journey of delivering toys to children across the globe on December 25th. But how in the world does Santa actually have time to deliver toys to kids all over the world in one night? Of course, we know the answer is magic but I got curious as to how long it would actually take Santa to make the trip.
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carriers In and Around Boise?
This time of year, there's no one more important than the mail carriers and delivery drivers who safely bring those online purchases to your home. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging into the claims that you can't tip...
5 Best Tips for Stopping Idaho’s Porch Pirates! Keep Your Packages Safe
We’ve made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the gift-buying season is just getting started folks. You might still be receiving packages from those two days, but even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we’re just now entering the most popular time of the year for online purchases, as many are only beginning their Christmas shopping... and most of that is happening online.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0