I don't know about you but I am relieved that we aren't dealing with high gas prices like we saw earlier this year. This begs the question though, how well does Idaho actually have it when it comes to gas prices? Rather, where does Idaho rank in terms of gas tax compared to our neighboring states? I'll be honest with you - I rarely think about how much in taxes I am paying for my gas when I'm at the pump. I'm one of those people who pay a flat $20 every time I stop at the pump. So, what are Idaho and its neighboring states charging for the gas tax?

5 DAYS AGO