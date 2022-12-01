Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?
Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
5 Best Tips for Stopping Idaho’s Porch Pirates! Keep Your Packages Safe
We’ve made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the gift-buying season is just getting started folks. You might still be receiving packages from those two days, but even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we’re just now entering the most popular time of the year for online purchases, as many are only beginning their Christmas shopping... and most of that is happening online.
Is The Cheapest Tax on Gas Really in Idaho?
I don't know about you but I am relieved that we aren't dealing with high gas prices like we saw earlier this year. This begs the question though, how well does Idaho actually have it when it comes to gas prices? Rather, where does Idaho rank in terms of gas tax compared to our neighboring states? I'll be honest with you - I rarely think about how much in taxes I am paying for my gas when I'm at the pump. I'm one of those people who pay a flat $20 every time I stop at the pump. So, what are Idaho and its neighboring states charging for the gas tax?
Look Inside 10 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area
Growing up, many of us either had this Little Tikes Country Cottage or played at a friend’s house who did. Little did we know that it would become one of the most common Boise Real Estate memes 30 years later. You’ve seen this little cottage photoshopped into fake Boise...
Idaho Murders: Why Hasn’t President Biden Sent His Condolences?
The nation continues to focus on the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. The case has dissolved into the blame game, with the media documenting the missteps of the various law enforcement agencies. However, only selected Conservative media outlets have asked why President Biden hasn't commented on this case. It is not unusual for a president to send his condolences in cases that have gained national attention.
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.
Extortionary Airbnb Is Out Of A JRR Tolkien Book Hours From Boise
Imagine walking onto a "Lord of The Rings" set that's located in New Zealand. Big grassy rolling hills and the architecture reminds you of a hobbit home. That is exactly what this Airbnb will be like and it's only five hours from Boise. You won't believe me when I try...
Are Tracking Devices The New Scary Trend In Idaho?
A scary situation yesterday (11/30) for a mom in Nampa after her iPhone alerted her that an AirTag had been traveling with her when she got home after dropping her kids off at school. Don't know what an AirTag is?. Apple describes an AirTag as "a supereasy way to keep...
Will Idaho Take Hellmann’s Advice to Put Mayo In Our Eggnog? [review + recipe]
Move over Bennifer, there's a new power couple in town. Courtesy of Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Mayo-nog is the talk of the holiday season. While some are quick to embrace the dynamic duo, others ardently oppose it. Amid warring countries, an economy in duress, and Kanye's tentative 2024 presidential candidacy, the union of mayonnaise and eggnog is front-page news.
Santa’s Time In Idaho Cities Calculated Down To The Millisecond
Santa Claus is magical and can do anything. Christopher freakin’ Cringle, the face of Christmas will be embarking on his annual journey of delivering toys to children across the globe on December 25th. But how in the world does Santa actually have time to deliver toys to kids all over the world in one night? Of course, we know the answer is magic but I got curious as to how long it would actually take Santa to make the trip.
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
The Top 3 Industries in Boise, Chances Are You Work for Them
Boise is Idaho’s largest city, and it’s growing extremely fast. That must mean the economy of Boise is becoming even more of a boost for all of Idaho — this has me wondering, what is the number one driver of that? What is the number one industry in all of Boise?
Locals Give Us 17 Reasons Why NOT To Move To Boise
People are moving to Boise in droves. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country!. The word is out that Boise is an amazing place to live, and folks from all over the country are heading our way. However, not everyone in the City of Trees want it that way.
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
Idaho Has Some Of The Best College Cities & Towns In The Country
Where does Idaho rank when it comes to the 2023's Best College Towns & Cities?. Well, our friends at WalletHub just released their list of Best 2023's Best College Towns & Cities, and here's how they determined the rankings "In order to determine the best college towns and cities in America, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across three key dimensions: 1) Wallet Friendliness, 2) Social Environment and 3) Academic & Economic Opportunities."
Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?
Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]
Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?
Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
