France 24
Fashion gets inclusive as UN marks International Day of Disabled Persons
More than a billion people across the world live with some form of disabilty. There are several initiatives in France to improve inclusiveness, but visibility remains low in several sectors – including the fashion industry. As the UN on Saturday marks International Day for Persons with Disabilities, FRANCE 24 takes a sneak peak behind the scenes at a fashion show that has placed people with disabilities centre stage.
