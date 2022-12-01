Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Falls At Howard
WASHINGTON – Lenaejha Evans and Raven Preston each poured in 16 points, extending their respective double-digit scoring streaks, but it wasn't enough as the Elon women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak end Friday with a 64-56 loss at Howard. Evans went 7-for-15 from the field for her...
Phoenix’s Comeback Comes Up Short Versus UNCG, 65-61
ELON, N.C. – A furious second-half rally by the Elon University men's basketball team nearly helped the Phoenix overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, but UNCG was able to hold off the maroon and gold to earn a 65-61 victory on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, at Schar Center. Sean Halloran...
Elon Sets Foundation In Season-Opening Meet At JDL Fast Track
Winston-Salem, N.C. – The Elon University indoor track and field team posted impressive performances across multiple events and groups as the team opened the 2022-23 season Saturday at the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-Off at JDL Fast Track. Among the performances, Piper Jons won the 400, while Meghan Wilcox was...
