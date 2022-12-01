ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Al’s egg rolls live up to their “famous” reputation

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Al’s Wings and Things.
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
WATE

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
DeSoto Times Today

Seventeen to B-17

Knox Hardy was looking forward to enjoying his senior year in high school and had plans afterward to marry his sweetheart, Bernice, and settle down and raise a family. Life threw them a curve ball though when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Almost overnight, every man age 19 to 35 were either volunteering for military service or were being drafted.
actionnews5.com

Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WALA-TV FOX10

Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
WREG

One dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 teens shot, officers assaulted, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were shot Sunday afternoon near a local elementary school. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Cochese Road, near Getwell Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old shot. Both...
actionnews5.com

Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy