Read full article on original website
Related
DeSoto Times Today
Al’s egg rolls live up to their “famous” reputation
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Al’s Wings and Things.
Ceiling collapse at Memphis apartment causes headaches for tenant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local resident was abruptly awakened out of her sleep to a disturbing sight. Her ceiling was on the floor. Deborah Jones told FOX13 that she thought a storm whipped through her home on Aug. 23 but it was a ceiling collapse. “It was like a...
Man and woman steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from Bed Bath & Beyond, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, two people loaded up on thousands of dollars worth of illegally gotten goods from a Memphis store, according to police. Memphis Police said that a man and woman walked into Bed Bath & Beyond on White Station Road around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
actionnews5.com
FedEx employee killed at hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
Mid-South woman drops nearly 100 pounds by going vegan, becomes social media influencer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is touting the vegan lifestyle, saying it helped her lose nearly 100 pounds. Now, she’s become a social media influencer for the change in diet that she said has become a family affair. “After I had my daughter, I had gotten up...
DeSoto Times Today
Seventeen to B-17
Knox Hardy was looking forward to enjoying his senior year in high school and had plans afterward to marry his sweetheart, Bernice, and settle down and raise a family. Life threw them a curve ball though when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Almost overnight, every man age 19 to 35 were either volunteering for military service or were being drafted.
Crime Stoppers tip leads police to man who allegedly raped woman at gunpoint in Walgreens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint in a Walgreens after threatening to kill her and another person. On Nov. 6, Memphis Police responded to a 911 call in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road at a Walgreens. A woman said...
2 teens steal $20K in key fobs to break into Infinitis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens stole car burglary equipment, to break into Infinitis. On Nov. 22 at approximately 4 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary to a business on Summer Avenue. Two men, Demario Smith, and Emmanuel Willey walked into the business and asked an employee about getting...
actionnews5.com
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
Man shoots at several people at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a man who shot at multiple people at a gas station. On Dec. 1 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Marathon gas station. near East Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
Woman points gun at person after being caught stealing at Family Dollar, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing from Family Dollar. MPD said it happened on November 28, around 9:23 a.m. at the store on 4330 Winchester Road. Police said they were told the woman was caught stealing while in Family Dollar...
‘That money is not easy money’: Loan, cash advances warning in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get cash today!. You see the signs all over Memphis for cash advances and payday loans. It’s tempting to cash in now and pay it back later. Investigating the hidden costs that come along with them. ”In a black neighborhood, every corner a title loan,...
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
One dead in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
2 teens shot, officers assaulted, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were shot Sunday afternoon near a local elementary school. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Cochese Road, near Getwell Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old shot. Both...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
Comments / 2