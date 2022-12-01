Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
Most Unique Christmas Traditions for North Carolina and South Carolina
If you are like us, you spent this past weekend getting ready for Christmas. We are pretty typical but here are the most unique Christmas traditions for North Carolina and South Carolina. Insider compiled a list of the unusual and fun ways each state celebrates the holiday. For example, in...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
kiss951.com
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
kiss951.com
South Carolina 2022 Sea Turtle Season 2nd Best Ever
Are you a fan of sea turtles? Sea turtle season in South Carolina is certainly top tier. I have seen videos and pictures over the years of sea turtles in South Carolina and they are always so beautiful and eye-catching. According to a report posted on Explore Beaufort SC, the 2022 sea turtle season in South Carolina was one for the books.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says
South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
South Carolina Food Stamps: Receive SNAP Benefits this December
Residents of South Carolina who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get their payments in December according to the regular monthly timetable. As usual, depending on when you first began receiving benefits, payments will be made in two distinct installments. A federal program called SNAP, formerly...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Sean Oulashin on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful beaches in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Why Biden's Democrats want South Carolina to go first in 2024
The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm has selected South Carolina to lead off its 2024 presidential primaries at President Joe Biden’s urging, but he probably would have preferred they made the change four years earlier.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Billions in stimulus money available to South Carolina homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
iheart.com
Former VP Mike Pence Visiting South Carolina Next Week
(Columbia, SC) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is visiting South Carolina next week. He'll be stopping in Rock Hill and Blythewood. This comes ahead of a possible announcement of a presidential run from Pence. He says he will be announcing his decision next year.
Food Stamps Schedule: South Carolina Payment Dates for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in December. As usual, payments will be...
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
