BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....

1 DAY AGO