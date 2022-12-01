ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Amy Warner
3d ago

I have a set of wheels that were used for a golden retriever that are not being used, if this could help lucky.

Reply
3
Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
CBS Philly

Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County

BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....
fox29.com

Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County. Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.
firststateupdate.com

Dirt Bike Rider In Critical Condition After Collision With Vehicle

At approximately 9:15 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company,. and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 were dispatched to the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem. Church Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said...
fox29.com

Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
fox29.com

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
Daily Voice

Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say

A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
Daily Voice

'Battle Has Begun': Montco Baby Fighting Cancer Won't Fight Alone

A Montgomery County family faces a long road ahead, but they won't face it alone. In November, Brian and Colleen Mocey of Limerick learned that their 33-month-old son, Connor Joseph, has Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. But with the help of their community, the...
People

Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV A Pennsylvania woman who died shortly after giving birth is being remembered for her passion as both a mom and a teacher. Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV. The Bucks County woman, who was a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, passed away "unexpectedly," Principal Chris Pickell told FOX affiliate WTXF-TV. Jennifer's husband Jesse Krasna...

Comments / 0

Community Policy