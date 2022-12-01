Read full article on original website
Amy Warner
3d ago
I have a set of wheels that were used for a golden retriever that are not being used, if this could help lucky.
Reply
3
Related
fox29.com
'Theo is home!' Dog stolen from car in Philadelphia Wawa parking lot finally found after 18 days
PHILADELPHIA - Theo is finally back home where he is supposed to be, and getting all the love he deserves!. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been frantically searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo after they say he was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot over two weeks ago.
'Crazy Rescue Ladies': 180 Animals Saved From Deplorable Conditions Of Jersey Shore Home
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media have been charged after authorities found nearly 180 dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions in their Jersey Shore puppy mill last week police said.Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 — who call themselves the "Crazy Resc…
Animal Rescue: Injured dog left on Philly train tracks, had to dodge trains travelling over his head
The dog, named "Lucky," would pop his head up when he would hear the train and then he would put his head down as the train went over him.
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
fox29.com
Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
fox29.com
Police: Speeding man critical after crashing truck into home, train pillar, parked car in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A home, train pillar and parked car were all struck by a pickup truck when police say the driver lost control early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say a 57-year-old man was speeding when he first hit an "El" train pillar on the 4200 block of...
Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County
BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....
fox29.com
Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County. Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.
fox29.com
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
firststateupdate.com
Dirt Bike Rider In Critical Condition After Collision With Vehicle
At approximately 9:15 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company,. and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 were dispatched to the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem. Church Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said...
fox29.com
Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
fox29.com
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
fox29.com
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
fox29.com
1 person dead, family displaced after 2-alarm fire completely engulfs home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNY - A family's home has been destroyed after a devastating blaze broke out overnight in Delaware County, and left at least one person dead. Fire crews responded to the fire at a 3-story home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight Sunday. Flames...
americanmilitarynews.com
Training service dogs for military members is therapy for veterans at Penn’s new program
Curious passers-by often can’t help but peek into Jennifer Desher’s office on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus: On any given afternoon, she’s playing host to a handful of rambunctious puppies as young as nine weeks old. But Desher isn’t running a doggy day care. She’s training...
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the...
Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say
A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
fox29.com
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
'Battle Has Begun': Montco Baby Fighting Cancer Won't Fight Alone
A Montgomery County family faces a long road ahead, but they won't face it alone. In November, Brian and Colleen Mocey of Limerick learned that their 33-month-old son, Connor Joseph, has Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. But with the help of their community, the...
Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV A Pennsylvania woman who died shortly after giving birth is being remembered for her passion as both a mom and a teacher. Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV. The Bucks County woman, who was a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, passed away "unexpectedly," Principal Chris Pickell told FOX affiliate WTXF-TV. Jennifer's husband Jesse Krasna...
Comments / 4