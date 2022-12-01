Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Four
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week.
Oxford Eagle
Fast start proves too much for men’s basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15 from...
actionnews5.com
Memphis men’s basketball defeats Ole Miss 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an all-Mid-South matchup, the Memphis men’s basketball team prevails over Ole Miss 68-57. Both teams now sit at 6-2 on the season as the Tigers get a measure of revenge after losing this matchup in Oxford last season. Memphis took control early and save...
actionnews5.com
Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a fast start, the Memphis women’s basketball team was defeated on the road by the #1 team in the country and defending national champions South Carolina 79-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-4 on the season. Katrina Merriweather’s group showed no fear early,...
localmemphis.com
How a Lausanne senior turned tragedy into triumph through football
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The silence is what weighs the heaviest on the Hatton family. "I still feel empty," Trenall Hatton said, remembering her late husband, Ernest. "A lot of people don't know, I've known my husband since I was nine years old. He said I would be his wife when we were nine. We were married at 30. 21 beautiful years together."
desotocountynews.com
All-state football team selections announced
Players from Southaven, DeSoto Central, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant are mentioned on the Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams announced during the state championships this weekend in Hattiesburg. All-state teams were selected in voting by the coaches across the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of...
wgnsradio.com
Oakland three peat...What does it mean ???
For the third consecutive year, the Oakland Patriots are at the top of the high school football world. Can we really grasp the enormousness of an accomplishment like this, or will the perspective aspect of time tell us?. Before we get all philosophical, let’s examine a few things. During the...
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Arkansas on Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 p.m. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the man was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the […]
osoblanco.org
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The 1917 […]
City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Honored At His Old High School For Dolph Day
Young Dolph‘s former high school has joined in on celebrating the life and legacy of their late alumnus on what has been declared as Dolph Day. November 17, 2022 marked one year since the world lost Dolph, and the date has since been acknowledged as Dolph Day in both his hometown of Memphis as well as Atlanta. In support of this day, which is described as a “day of service,” the Paper Route CEO’s fiancee Mia Jaye and her company, Black Men Deserve to Grow Old, hosted a Dolph Day of Service at Hamilton High School in collaboration with Dolph’s family foundation, the Ida Mae Foundation.
Tennessee Tribune
Evangelist Louise Dowdy Patterson was the ‘Perfect Type’ of First Lady
MEMPHIS, TN — “I can say without reservation that we’re not closing down shop and looking to pack it in,” said Robert S. White II, sharing his thoughts and feelings about the ministry of Louise Dowdy Patterson and her legacy. Mrs. Patterson, widow of the late...
actionnews5.com
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
actionnews5.com
CANCELED: City watch for missing man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for Julius Clark. There were no details given on how he was found.
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
