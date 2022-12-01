I wake in the early morning, looking out to find that snow has covered the ground in fresh flakes once again. For some, this discovery may be met with dismay. But for me, I jump up and down with joy. You see, with the quiet of winter, the call of the wild can actually be heard. If you listen closely, you’ll hear a song running through the wind in the trees, begging us to join the adventure that awaits us in the winter.

3 DAYS AGO