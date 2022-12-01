Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
Netflix cancels another beloved show after just one season
Netflix has now cancelled one of its most highly rated horror shows because it did not see the same level of success as contenders like The Watcher, Dahmer, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and more. This scoop comes from The Wrap who corroborates that The Midnight Club ruled...
Skyrim with 600 mods looks just like real life and my retinas are burning
Surely, surely there comes a point where people start to wonder how many mods is too many. Mods are fantastic things, of course - they can transform a game completely, with some making vital fixes like making it possible to pet the dogs in Skyrim. On the other hand, you’ve got the cursed ones which transform the cat from Stray into anything from Shrek to Spyro the Dragon.
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console
A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so unpopular people are paying to avoid playing it
When something seems too good to be true, it almost always is. Prior to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s release, the DMZ mode sounded like it was going to be pretty great. People got the impression that it was going to basically be like Infinity Ward’s take on the extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, and you wouldn’t think that you could go wrong with that.
Dr Disrespect says one word got him banned from Warzone 2
Controversial YouTuber/banned Twitch streamer/video game developer Dr Disrespect has revealed exactly what he did to earn a ban in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2. The Call Of Duty community was baffled - shook, even - to discover that Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beahm, had been banned from Activision's shiny new battle royale after just a few days.
‘We were hiding in plain sight’: the horrifying story of La Luz del Mundo
In Unveiled, a new docuseries, the devastating story of abuse within a Mexican church is pushed into the spotlight
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
Warzone 2.0 will soon add popular Metal Gear Solid feature
Warzone 2.0 may not be perfect, but it is providing us with heaps of entertainment. Players are hailing the “incredible” proximity chat feature which led to an epic zero kill win for one player who roleplayed as an Uber driver. It’s certainly gone down better than the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode which some players are paying to avoid. Ouch.
Hogwarts Legacy fans spot familiar character lurking in gameplay footage
The wait until Hogwarts Legacy releases lessens with each passing day. Once upon a time, we thought that the game might've been out by now, but our wizarding journey is officially set to begin on 10 February, 2023 - and it’s a day that most of us have been dreaming about for quite some time. A Hogwarts acceptance letter didn’t turn up for you either? Welcome to the muggle club.
Portal is getting a free 4K remaster with ray tracing, releasing very soon
There are few video games as iconic as Portal and its sequel. Valve’s puzzle-platformer has had a huge impact on pop culture over the years, and it’s genuinely difficult to find anyone who’s not played it. People have been wondering for what feels like forever now if we’ll ever get Portal 3 - series writer Erik Wolpaw recently expressed interest in it himself. At the time of writing though, no such game is known to exist - a short title set in the Portal universe, Aperture Desk Job, was released alongside the Steam Deck earlier this year, but that’s about it.
RuneScape streamer passes out after getting too hyped, hits head on keyboard
The infernal cape. A prize only awarded to the most dedicated Old School RuneScape players who have the skill and persistence to sit through the Inferno’s 69 waves of torment. It’s very difficult, and not a challenge to be taken lightly. With that in mind, you can understand...
OG PlayStation remembered as a truly iconic console on its 28th birthday
The PlayStation celebrated its 28th anniversary at the start of this month and tributes to the amazing gaming memories it gave us are flooding the Internet. Released only one week after the Sega Saturn, the console boasted awesome 3D graphics, great games and inspired marketing towards adolescents and young adults, making it the must-have gadget of the 1990s. Fascinatingly enough, the design of the controller was intended to match the 3D games as the majority of video game controllers were flat at the time. Creator Teiyu Goto struggled to convince other Sony managers of his concept, however, president Norio Ohga was instantly on board because it reminded him of an airplane control wheel and he was a pilot himself.
Splinter Cell series has cast Marvel and Doctor Who stars
An upcoming adaptation of Splinter Cell has a star-studded cast, with Sam Fisher played by Andonis Anthony and actors like Marvel's Will Poulter and Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan as currently unannounced characters. Importantly, this isn't the movie version of the stealth series which has been in development since 2005. Our...
Final Fantasy 14 player only just finds 11-year-old feature after 6500 hours of play
We’ve all done it, taken ages to discover a very useful in-game feature. It took me way too long in Horizon Zero Dawn to realise that I could fast travel everywhere. I just kept on running, taking in the sights. In God of War, it was almost the end of the game before I realised that runic attacks could also be upgraded (I swear they don’t tell you).
Soccer Story: a lovely premise let down by filler and repetition
The vibrant, pixel art world of Soccer Story is a lovely place to be. Gentle, acoustic guitar music soothes as I walk through Soccertown, talking to NPCs and completing tasks that all involve or closely relate to the beautiful game. It’s referred to as soccer (as the title suggests) but I tend to call it football.
Kirstie Alley, mainstay of the screen in the 1980s and 1990s, dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, whose role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers propelled her to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, has died from cancer at the age of 71.A statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with...
HBO's The Last Of Us has perfectly cast Ellie's mum
We are just over one month away from the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us series and if my Twitter feed is anything to go by, the rest of you are just as hyped about it as I am. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us premieres on 15 January - or 16 January here in the UK.
Another major PlayStation exclusive is set to receive a PC port
Earlier this year, PlayStation appointed their first ever senior director of PC planning and strategy to focus on increasing the number of PlayStation exclusives ported to PC. We’ve already seen Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and Marvel’s Spider-Man hop on over to the platform. This month, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles...
Ghost spin-off will lead new Call Of Duty anthology series, says insider
Everyone loves Ghost. The iconic Call of Duty character has been everywhere since the release of Modern Warfare II - it’s hard to move online without seeing that side-eye meme or even a fan-cam edit (the guy has become very popular on TikTok amongst thirsty fans). Regardless of if...
