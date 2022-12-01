Melody Shari didn’t enjoy seeing LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott in Florida. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” couple Marsau Scott and LaTisha Scott weren’t the two people Melody Shari wanted to see during her vacation. As we reported, Melody planned a trip with the kids to Destin, Florida. She also invited Martell Holt and their mothers. Melody was hoping that this would be a huge first step to a healthier co-parenting relationship. She also thought the trip would work out since she and Martell had been getting along much better at the time. So Melody was not happy when Martell told her he also invited LaTisha and Marsau to hang out in Destin. Turns out they were there also vacationing with their kids.

1 DAY AGO