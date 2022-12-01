First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban

Read full article on original website
Related
Political Rewind: With less than 24 hours until the runoff, Warnock and Walker make final pitches
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Bernard Fraga, @blfraga, professor of political science, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Tomorrow, Georgians will send either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker to the...
GPB morning headlines for December 5, 2022
Georgia saw a record-setting pace of in-person early voting for the U.S. Senate race during a much shorter runoff period. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, data are showing the effects on the mental health of the state’s children. Fred McGriff has been elected to the National Baseball Hall...
Family issues and 'catch-up' demands at school are leading students to consider suicide, report says
LISTEN: Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, data is showing the effects on the mental health of the state’s children. In a new report, students talked about their experiences firsthand. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Everything changed for students across Georgia in March 2020 when Gov. Brian Kemp issued...
Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers — and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff
Voters were passionate and willing to wait in line during the final days of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker despite the shorter window for casting a ballot. The voting process for the runoff was changed under 2021's Senate Bill 202...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia Today: Obama stumps for Warnock, mental health gets a boost, and SEC Championship in ATL
On the Friday Dec. 2 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Barack Obama joins Sen. Raphael Warnock at a rally in Atlanta, a new program aims to boost access to mental health care, and Georgia will be the center of the college football universe this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
A red wave in New York House races helped tip the balance of power in Congress. But a new class of moderate Republicans could struggle if GOP leadership takes up a far-right agenda. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and...
This Kentucky ham recipe needs 24 hours of 'sleep' before it's ready to eat
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. When Linda Ishmael was growing up, her family's Christmas celebrations always included "putting the ham to...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 1