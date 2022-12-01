ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Ink: Meet the four fighters the UFC signed in November 2022

By Nolan King
 4 days ago
The UFC roster is bigger than ever – and it continues to expand.

Fresh faces appear on nearly every card, whether onboarded as short-notice opening fillers, Dana White’s Contender Series signees, or the increasingly rare straight-up additions. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep track of the hustle and bustle of the mixed martial arts news beat, but here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got you covered.

“Fresh Ink” is your list of fighters added to the UFC roster the previous month and provides background on who they are and where they came from.

Gaston Bolanos

Record when signed: 6-3

Signing type: Straight up

Weight class: Featherweight

Age: 30

Debut: TBA

Gaston Bolanos carved out a pretty good niche as a highlight artist that frequented Bellator preliminary cards. Just when it looked like he hit some bumps in the road, his career took the biggest advancement to date. Despite a 1-2 record in his most recent three, Bolanos signed with the UFC recently after he parted ways with Bellator, the only promotion he’s ever competed for.

Alessandro Costa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 26: (R-L) Alessandro Costa of Brazil battles Juan Andres Luna of Ecuador in a flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Record when signed: 12-2

Signing type: Short notice

Weight class: Flyweight

Age: 26

Debut: Dec. 17 vs. Amir Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 216 in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series went Alessandro Costa’s way, but at the same time, it really didn’t. Costa won a hard-fought battle against Andres Luna Martinetti by decision, but it wasn’t enough for UFC president Dana White to offer him a contract. Costa went back to the grindstone, punched a regional opponent out 12 seconds into their bout, and then got the UFC offer that previously passed over him.

Antonio Trocoli

Record when signed: 12-3

Signing type: Short notice

Weight class: Light heavyweight

Age: 31

Debut: Dec. 10 vs. Ovince Saint Preux (26-12 MMA, 16-12 UFC) at UFC 282 in Las Vegas

Antonio Trocoli signed with the UFC in 2019 after a quick submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but he never fought because he tested positive for a banned substance. He was suspended and released. Nearly three years later, he’s redeemed himself with a UFC signing and a debut set vs. seasoned veteran OSP. Trocoli competed once in between his DWCS appearance and UFC signing and beat Reslley Isael by first-round submission.

Steven Koslow

Image via Combat Night

Record when signed: 6-0

Signing type: Short notice

Weight class: Bantamweight

Age: 25

Debut: Dec. 10 vs. Cameron Saaiman (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at UFC 282 in Las Vegas

The UFC now rosters one of the most unique nicknames in MMA. Enter “Obi Won Shinobi The Pillow” Steven Koslow. When Ronnie Lawrence withdrew from UFC 282, Koslow answered the call. A submission specialist, Koslow has a 100 percent finishing rate through six career pro fights for the respected Florida promotion Combat Night.

