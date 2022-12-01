The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs to boost the collective ability to attract and support the expansion of high-tech innovation and industry in the region. Participating institutions represent the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.

