ndsu.edu
ND University System, NDSU and UND partnering in regional technology and innovation alliance
The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs to boost the collective ability to attract and support the expansion of high-tech innovation and industry in the region. Participating institutions represent the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.
ndsu.edu
Computer science faculty member presents at judicial conference
Jeremy Straub, assistant professor of computer science, NDSU Cybersecurity Institute director and Challey Institute faculty fellow, presented at the North Dakota Fall Judicial Conference on Nov. 2-22 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Straub presented to judges from across the state at the state capitol building. The presentation, titled “Understanding Cryptocurrency, Blockchain...
