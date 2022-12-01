Read full article on original website
🏀 Hammeke earns MIAA Athlete of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A career week from Fort Hays State's Kaleb Hammeke helped the sophomore earn the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. Hammeke averaged 29.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a pair...
🏀 Tiger women double up Hillcats
HAYS - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team had three players score in double-figures and never trailed in an 84-42 win over Rogers State Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers have won three-straight and improved to 6-3 and 2-0 in the MIAA. Olivia Hollenbeck scored seven of...
🏀 Tigers grind out win over Rogers State
HAYS - The Fort Hays State Tigers had three players score in double-figures and hit 10-straight free throws in the final minute and a half for a 65-55 win over Rogers State. The Tigers have won seven-straight and improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the MIAA. The Hillcats are now 5-3 and 1-1 in conference play.
🤼 Tigers come up short in a pair of duals
GOLDEN, Colo. - Fort Hays State Wrestling went 0-2 in a double dual against San Francisco State and Colorado School of Mines on Friday. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197), Mason Turner (133), and Cade Lindsey (174) each won both of their matches. San Francisco State took an early 5-0 lead by...
🏀 Hays girls knock off #1 Rural; boys head to 3rd place game
The Hays High girls got an early season test against one of the best programs Kansas has to offer. Washburn Rural entered the Hays City Shootout semifinals as the #1 ranked team in 6A and defending 6A champs. Girls. Hays 37 - #1-6A Washburn Rural 33. A 13-0 run during...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Manhattan
The TMP girls will play in the seventh place game of the Hays City Shootout against Manhattan. The TMP boys will also take on Manhattan in the fourth place game. The girls game will tipoff at 10 a.m. at Hays Middle School and the boys game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the middle school.
70-degree temperature swing after record high Thursday
There was nearly a 70-degree swing in temperature from a record high on Thursday to the overnight low, according to the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays. The high on Thursday was a Dec. 2 record of 77 degrees, with the overnight low plunging to just 8 degrees. The high...
Tip a Cop to raise money for Special Olympics Tuesday at Gella's
The Hays Police Department is joining forces with Gella's Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes. Members of the HPD will be at the Gella's from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The HPD members will approach tables with servers. They will inform the diners...
Great Bend admin takes reins of Hutchinson city government
HUTCHINSON — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson city administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson on Jan....
Sounds of Christmas return to Ellis County with annual Cathedral Concert
VICTORIA — One of Ellis County's most beloved holiday traditions, the annual Christmas concert in the St. Fidelis Basilica is set to return at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. "It's a big deal with us, and we'd like to see the big crowd come in and fill up St. Fidelis. It usually does," said Terry Crull, Fort Hays State University director of choral activities.
Hays Westside students connect during family-style lunches
Three elementary school students at Westside Elementary School took a Hays Post reporter on a tour this week to explain their new family-style lunch program. Westside school serves elementary through high school students who have emotional or behavioral issues that make it difficult for them to attend full days at their home schools. The students receive extra support at the school with the goal of transitioning them back to their home classrooms.
🎥 Seat to open on Hays commission with Berges' departure
A vacancy will occur on the Hays City Commission beginning Jan. 1. Current Vice-Mayor Michael Berges, R-Hays, was elected to the Ellis County Commission District 1 seat during the August primary election. There were no Democrat challengers on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. He recently announced his...
Enjoy sleigh bells and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
LARNED — Fort Larned National Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Past celebration from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
